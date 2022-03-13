Celebrate the success of women as role models

March is Women’s History Month. I cannot say that I even knew about it, though, until I read it somewhere online. The observance actually began in California in 1978 as Women’s History Day, then it later became Women’s History Week, then finally Women’s History Month in 1987. One of the proclamations along the way stated that “men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung, and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed.” Women’s History Month is a time to recognize those contributions and to celebrate the successes of women.
When I grew up, in a house with my mom, my sister and my dad, I never thought about any limitations that might exist just by virtue of being female. I always understood that if I worked hard, I could do whatever I wanted to. Just like my mom, who was one of the early female students admitted to the School of Pharmacy at Carolina.
She went on to become a pharmacist, working at City Hospital in Winston-Salem. After she had worked there for some time, she discovered that she had been making the same salary as a pharmacy tech (even though she was a pharmacist) just because she was a woman. She would eventually go to city government to plead her case, and the city had to reimburse her for the pay discrepancy.
And just like my girlfriends from Statesville Senior High. We never thought that being female would hamper us in any way; we just knew that we had to work hard to get where we wanted to be. I was then, and remain now, so proud of those girls. From Regina, who graduated number two in our class and went on to Carolina and became a pharmacist, to Tina, who went to State and became a loan officer and mortgage processor, to Shelley, who went to State and became an engineer, and to Mollie who went to Peace and Carolina and has her own public relations firm.
It never occurred to us that there would be different standards for us than there would be for men. We never let anyone put limitations on our success.
I have had other role models along the way too. When I joined the District Attorney’s Office in 1997, Patsy Bruce was a Superior Court Assistant District Attorney in the office. And she was a spectacular prosecutor. She was clever and quick, knowledgeable about the law, and just a little bit intimidating. She never backed down from a fight, and she had a real heart for prosecution. She had the respect of her fellow attorneys, and I, especially, always looked up to her. As I look back now, I realize how important it was to me as a young Assistant District Attorney to have such a role model. It helped me to see what I could become and gave me the confidence I needed to work toward that goal.
In my office now, I have eight female Assistant District Attorneys and 13 female legal assistants. And I am proud of each and every one of them for the jobs they do. As the old person in the office, I hope I can inspire them the way Patsy did me.
I have only mentioned a few of the women that have been important to me; there are countless others in my life and throughout history who have paved the way for the rest of us. What I think is most important this month as we celebrate the successes of women who came before us is to remember to be role models for the women who come after us.
Sarah Kirkman is the District Attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties.