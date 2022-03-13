Celebrate the success of women as role models

March is Women’s History Month. I cannot say that I even knew about it, though, until I read it somewhere online. The observance actually began in California in 1978 as Women’s History Day, then it later became Women’s History Week, then finally Women’s History Month in 1987. One of the proclamations along the way stated that “men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung, and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed.” Women’s History Month is a time to recognize those contributions and to celebrate the successes of women.

When I grew up, in a house with my mom, my sister and my dad, I never thought about any limitations that might exist just by virtue of being female. I always understood that if I worked hard, I could do whatever I wanted to. Just like my mom, who was one of the early female students admitted to the School of Pharmacy at Carolina.

She went on to become a pharmacist, working at City Hospital in Winston-Salem. After she had worked there for some time, she discovered that she had been making the same salary as a pharmacy tech (even though she was a pharmacist) just because she was a woman. She would eventually go to city government to plead her case, and the city had to reimburse her for the pay discrepancy.