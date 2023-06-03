Pharos Parenting is hosting its third annual Rockin’ for a Reason charity concert at Chickadee Hill Farms on June 9 from 6-9 p.m. with the crowd-pleasing band, the Catalinas.

This ticketed event will feature two food trucks, beer and wine sales, s’mores, raffle prizes, dancing and more. Advance tickets are $25 and can be purchased on the website, www.pharosparenting.org, through June 8 and at the gate on June 9 for $30 with cash or credit card.

Last year’s concert was a smashing success with more than 350 people in attendance and raised more than $20,000 to support child abuse prevention programs in Iredell County through Pharos Parenting. With the support of the community and generous sponsors, Pharos hopes to raise more than $25,000 this year.

Two local food trucks, The Truk and Wingz on Wheelz will provide fare for concertgoers. There will be a s’mores area sponsored by the Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman. Prizes will be raffled off, including two rocking chairs from Troutman Chair Company, a weed trimmer from RC Lawn Mowers, a mountain cabin stay, and a cooler filled with a variety of spirits.

Special packages are also available to purchase in advance. The “Date Night” package will provide two tickets and two drink tokens for $60 (a $10 discount). The “VIP package” is $100 and includes a ticket for entry, two drink tokens, two raffle tickets, a $15 food truck voucher, a special seating area near the band with a dedicated bartender, and rocking chairs and Adirondack chairs provided. There are a limited number of seats available in the VIP section.

The Catalinas will have the crowd dancing and singing along to our favorite summer tunes. According to their website, “The Catalinas began in 1957 in Myers Park High School in Charlotte, and celebrated their 65th anniversary in 2022! Known for their quality, tight sound and energy onstage, they play a variety of music that suits all ages.”

Pharos Parenting is a child abuse prevention center that has been teaching parents how to build stronger families for more than 30 years. All of the programs are designed to promote positive parenting skills and safety for children. Fundraisers and donations make it possible for parent aides to serve clients at no cost to the family, providing support and coaching 24/7 until they are confident and competent caregiver

For more information about Pharos Parenting, visit www.PharosParenting.org or call 704-878-2227.