Celebrate 'Down Home Christmas in the 'Ville' with Sister Sadie

Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-23 season continues with Sister Sadie on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School.

This five-member band was selected as the 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year. The group has been featured as one of 24 acts in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museums’ “American Currents: State of the Music” exhibit. Other performers honored include Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, ]ohn Prine and Billy Strings.

Sister Sadie is also a three time IBMA Vocal Group of the year, a frequent Grand Ole Opry performer and was Grammy Award-nominated for Best Bluegrass Album in 2019. Join Sister Sadie to celebrate a “Down Home Christmas in the ‘Ville” with special appearances by world-champion old time piano player Ethan Uslan and” vocalist Sarah Clare King.

Tickets are available for this and all other concerts of the 2022-2023 Performing Arts Live Iredell season by visiting the PAL box office at Shops UpFront, 1109 W. Front St., Statesville, calling 704-380-0875, online, www.PAloflredell.com or at the door of Mac Gray Auditorium prior to the show.