The graduating class of 2023 from Collaborative College of Technology and Leadership celebrated the success and completion of their high school diploma on Friday in Shearer Hall on the Mitchell Community College campus. A total of 36 graduating students came together to embrace a moment of success for their futures.

Ara Alvarez, opening speaker for the graduation, congratulated peers for their successes as well as their growth as individuals. “Our growth as a person and a student is immeasurable. Which is more valuable than our grades or any academic accomplishment,” said Alvarez. Alvarez spoke about how the time of being at CCTL created well-rounded individuals who are capable of having a successful future.

The first student speaker, Jessica Dharanendira, challenged her peers to appreciate all different types of experiences through their journey as flourishing young adults. Giving a comparison to a rainy day, she explained how it is important to keep looking at the positives, even when situations are negative, and to learn from those experiences.

Kristina Moore, second student speaker, emphasized how education is a ticket or a “passport to our future” but also “a passport to change the world.” After thanking and showing appreciation to staff, students, family and school, Moore explained how education is important to create a change for our community. “It is up to this class to keep aiding the community that has helped us so much,” said Moore. Moore explained how the community helped fund the opportunity for her and her fellow classmates to receive an associate degree with no cost out-of-pocket.

Tony Lellie, digital media teacher at CCTL, gave a heartfelt speech about his time as a teacher but also his time at CCTL. Lellie showed gratitude to those who have helped him throughout his journey to be where he is in the current day. Lellie advised the graduates to not stress about events they cannot control, there will be decisions to face that are going to be incapable to complete, and looking forward to events may cause one to miss out on other events. “The amount of moments given are not infinite,” Lellie says. Lellie wrapped up his speech by showing appreciation to fellow staff members, Heather Forbis and Teri Hutchens, for supporting and creating a good school climate for himself and students.

Principal of CCTL, Teri Hucthens, offered the final words before announcing the graduating class of 2023. Ninety-four percent of students graduating from the class of 2023 have met all requirements for their associate degree while 100% of them have met all requirements for their high school diploma. Sixty-four percent of students are attending an accredited university, 8% are pursuing higher education, 14% are entering the workforce, and one student will be joining the U.S. Army. Hutchens congratulated the class of 2023 for all of their hard work and wished them well for their future plans.

Ethan Parkhurst, a part of the graduating class of 2023, describes his future plans to be attending Appalachian State to become a physics major and has the hopes after graduation to become a pilot for the United States Air Force. “My end goal is to be a NASA scientist,” Parkhurst added.

Parker Morrison, another 2023 graduate, says that he has grown a lot since starting school and met so many people. “I am proud of who I have become today,” said Morrison. Morrison’s future plans are to attend North Carolina State University.