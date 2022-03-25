Cause of inmate's death ruled undetermined

The cause of an inmate’s death at the Iredell County Detention Center remains undetermined after an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Acdoni Mejía-López, 20, died on Oct. 16, 2020, at the detention center after being arrested in Mooresville a few days before.

According to the report, based on the autopsy findings and the circumstances surrounding the death, the cause and manner of death are best classified as undetermined.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the incident was tragic and unfortunate.

“Everyone and every family want to know the exact cause, but it shows there was no excessive use of force and also that attempts were made to save his life,” Campbell said. “It’s unfortunate for especially the family to go through, as well as the staff.”

Mejía-López’s family was not able to be contacted regarding the official autopsy report.

Arrest in Mooresville

Mejía-López had been arrested on Oct. 13 after an incident where he reportedly fought coworkers and a supervisor at a job site in Mooresville around 3 p.m. After authorities were called and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, Mejía-López reportedly swung and kicked at deputies and was physically subdued and put in a car for transport, which was reportedly damaged by Mejía-López as he resisted arrest.

His family would find out about his arrest later that day when he called Bergica Lopez, his partner and mother of his child, around 10 p.m. from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mejía-López was calling from the hospital as, according to Campbell, an underlying health issue was discovered. The family said it was not aware of any condition before the incident.

The autopsy concluded that at the time before his death Mejía-López had pneumomediastinum, which is a condition in which air is present in the mediastinum, the space in the chest between the two lungs. This can be caused by a traumatic injury or a pulmonary disease. Lopez said that Mejía-López told her the incident at work was verbal, not physical, but that the arresting officers beat him.

Lopez met Mejía-López at the hospital, where she said she could see some of the injuries that were reported at the time by law enforcement. According to the autopsy, he was given acetaminophen for pain and lorazepam to calm him down after showing signs of distress.

According to the autopsy report, the following was observed at the time:

“Psychiatry assessed him as somewhat somnolent, confused, calm, pleasant, cooperative, and able to maintain a conversation. He was oriented to time, place, and self, but could not recall why he was in the hospital. He could recall the day before he came to hospital; he also made disjointed statements about trouble with his boss, crashing his car, slamming his head into the pavement, and, repeatedly, his desire to speak with his son. He denied symptoms of depression and anxiety; hallucinations; suicidal and homicidal ideation. He did not believe there was anything wrong with him. His significant other, also present, reported that the decedent might be depressed about his mother.”

The only drug found in his system at the time was THC from marijuana, which Mejía-López admitted he used regularly, as well as the occasional use of ecstasy.

On Oct. 15, Mejía-López was released from the hospital, sent to the Iredell County Detention Center, and officially charged and placed in a cell by himself.

Death at detention center

Later in the evening, he reportedly allowed himself to be handcuffed and taken to the nurse’s room for a blood draw, but then pulled back his arm to stop the attempt. He was then taken to a car to be transported to a hospital for blood work, but wouldn’t comply with directions so he was taken back to his cell.

After midnight, on the morning of Oct. 16, Mejía-López reportedly began pacing in his cell before hitting the cell door and harming himself. Around 2:20 a.m. the decision was made to restrain him in a restraint chair. With six staff members ending in protective equipment, including a shield, they entered the cell. Mejía-López reportedly knocked the shield away which hit an officer and he bit a second officer. According to the autopsy, five staff members held him down to put him in handcuffs and a spit hood, which took three minutes. But when staff got him standing upright, he reportedly fled down the open hallway.

He was once again restrained and attempted to be put in the restraint chair. According to the medical examiner’s report, his arms were restrained but it was then noticed Mejía-López was no longer breathing. CPR was reportedly administered and EMS arrived 10 minutes later. CPR continued for 30 minutes before it was stopped.

The autopsy confirmed reports of abrasions and contusions on Mejía-López’s body, as well the pneumomediastinum and subcutaneous emphysema of the neck, but said there was no clear cause. Toxicological analysis for common substances were negative, except for naloxone, a drug used to counteract opioid overdoses, which was given to him when EMS arrived. He was also given epinephrine.

Lopez said she didn’t find out Mejía-López had died until later that morning when she came to pick him up as she had posted bail the day before, but his release paperwork hadn’t been completed. Campbell said that the sheriff’s office was making an effort at that time to contact next-of-kin. Campbell said that it wasn’t the office’s policy to contact a partner like Lopez because she wasn’t considered next-of-kin.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.