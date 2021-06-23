Cause of grass fires on I-77 undetermined

Drivers on Interstate 77 noticed something other than rubber was burning on Wednesday afternoon when a series of fires were spotted in the grass nearby.
Troutman Fire Chief Wesley Morris said there were approximately five to 10 fires within a mile stretch on the northbound side of I-77 headed toward Statesville. The cause at this time is unknown, according to Morris.
The Troutman Fire Department, Statesville Fire Department, as well as the North Carolina Forestry Service, responded to the scene.
