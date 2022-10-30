Caudle Coin & Currency renews interest in coin collecting

My brother Jeff and I were members of a Boy Scout Troop 163 in Mooresville back in the early 1960s. I am proud to say that we both stayed in the scouting program and reached the Eagle rank. One of the merit badges we both earned was coin collecting.

We filled the blue Whitman coin folders with pennies, nickels and dimes. Some American coins are rare, such as the 1909-S VDB penny — the first wheat penny — and the 1950 Jefferson nickel, coined by the Denver mint. We never found either of these coins, regardless of how many rolls of coins and pocketsful of change we looked through. There is now hope, however, of completing my penny, nickel and dime collections.

Doug Caudle, 59, is a Statesville native and an alumnus of West Iredell High School. He has been a professional coin and currency dealer for two years. His business is Caudle Coin & Currency, at 865 N. Center St. in Statesville.

Doug says he began his interest in numismatics when he found a coin at Monticello School when he was 12 years old. He describes it as “a small 1920 bronze crusted-over French coin.” He says he still has it.

Looking over some of the coins Doug had on display in his shop, I noticed a bunch of Peace U.S. silver dollars, selling at $30 each. Peace silver dollars were made from 1921-1928, 1934 and 1935, and then 2021 to the present. Initially, the Peace dollar contained 90% silver. The Peace silver dollar replaced the so-called Morgan silver dollar, named for the designer, George T. Morgan. The Peace dollar was so named because it featured an olive branch on the reverse side, a symbol of peace, and also had the word “PEACE” at the bottom edge.

My Grandmother Stonestreet used to give each of her grandchildren a silver dollar at Christmas, which set her and Papaw Stonestreet back $12. I wish I had saved my silver dollars instead of spending them on comic books.

I asked Doug Caudle which was the oldest coin in his shop. He retrieved a silver dollar with the date 1795. He said it was worth approximately $1,800. Coins made of precious metals, such as silver or gold, have an intrinsic market value based on their weight and purity. Also, coins’ values, for collectors, depend on their condition, the number of the coins that were minted (rarity), and other factors.

For instance, many Americans collect nickels with President Jefferson’s image. These coins have been in circulation since 1938 when they replaced the Buffalo nickel. As the U.S. Mint did not mint the same number of nickels every year, nickels with certain dates are rarer than others. All nickels have a face value of 1/20th of a dollar, regardless of date, but a nickel minted in 1950 at Denver, Colorado, a 1950-D nickel, is worth $12 to $15, depending on condition, as there were only 2.6 million 1950 nickels minted at the Denver mint, and if, say, there are 20 million nickel collectors, some collectors would pay more than the coin’s face value in order to have a complete collection.

There even may still be a few in general circulation.

By the way, according to an internet site, the oldest coin in the world was created more than 2,700 years ago. It is now housed in the British Museum and is known as The Lydian Lion. It is a one-sided design which features a roaring lion, emblem of the Lydian Kings who minted it around 610-600 BC.

Caudle Coins and Currency is open Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The telephone number is 704-380-3010. Doug also does appraisals and buys coin collections. I don’t think he has any Lydian Lions coins at his shop, but you can ask.