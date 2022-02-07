Cattle trailer crash causes consternation on I-77

Law enforcement officers turned into cowboys briefly Monday on Interstate 77 Monday morning as a vehicle carrying cattle in a trailer crashed near Statesville.

When those animals got loose on the highway, it turned the N.C. Highway Patrol from law enforcement officers into cowboys.

No injuries were reported, but patrol First Sgt. Daniel Hall said three cows got loose near Exit 54. Two made their way off the highway into a nearby field, but one decided to make its way into the median. That caused a short closure of I-77 as the animal posed a danger to drivers.

One Angus bull was captured and take to Iredell County Animal Services and two or three were still on the loose Monday afternoon.

However, after some help from Iredell County Animal Services, all of the cows were off the highway and traffic resumed without further incident.

The driver was not injured.

Hall said the cause of the incident wasn't believed to be weather-related but hasn't been determined yet.

