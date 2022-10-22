CATS students 'Make A Difference' for families from My Sister's House

With Make A Difference Day this weekend and October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Career Academy & Technical School wanted to do its part in helping out the families with Fifth Street Ministries’ My Sister’s House.

Women were pampered with manicures and pedicures while students took care of their children with fun activities that ranged from face painting and studio photo shoots. There was also a delicious hot meal prepared for them by the students, as well.

“There’s a myriad of activities for them, and they’ve been having a great day,” Kerry Baker said. He is the school resource officer at CATS who helped organize the event.

One of the ways CATS did that too was by setting up a store where the women could go through and shop for clothes, hygiene items, and other products they need to help take care of their families. The remaining items were donated to My Sister’s House for future use.

The students said they were more than glad to help.

“I’ve always loved helping the community and volunteered at the women’s shelter when I was younger. It’s just something that is near and dear to my heart,” Emily Verolme said.

Whether helping in the shop, playing with the children, or any of the other roles the students played, they said they were glad to make a difference.

“It’s nice to get to talk to them and hang out with them,” Jayda Byers said. She and other nursing students played with the children while hosting a mini-fall fest where they painted faces, made slime, and kept them entertained. “I definitely liked seeing them smile and just how happy they were.”