The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction got a firsthand look at Iredell-Statesville Schools with a visit to the Career Academy & Technical School in Troutman on Tuesday.

Kristie Van Auken was there representing State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, who was unable to make her planned visit.

Van Auken visited with the students of the Career Technical Education (CTE) program as the school’s various classrooms were showcased as examples of the divergent career paths that the school offers.

“We believe in careers for all, not necessarily college for all. We believe in post-secondary, but it’s not the only pathway,” Van Auken said. “We want students to know that they have a lot of opportunities and find a lot of different careers with good wages in a variety of pathways. This is a great example of that.”

And such education is sometimes a community effort, too. Examples of that included the automotive program as Principal Larry Rogers showed Van Auken the car that Randy Marion donated to the program and other garage tools that were given by the community.

Van Auken also visited Lakeshore Middle School, where the Virtual Reality headsets were on display that the CTE program is using to introduce students to some of the careers they can then train for through I-SS’s CTE programs.

“Iredell-Statesville Schools CTE Department had a great visit with Kristie VanAuken, Special Advisor to NC State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Catherine Truitt yesterday. We showcased the Career Academy Technical School’s amazing culinary students led by Chef Nate Turner,” Director of CTE Tim Wody said. “Ms. VanAuken also observed WIMS students engaged in a CTE/Agriculture STEM special event. We then moved to Lakeshore Middle School where we showcased our Virtual Reality Career Exploration headsets, NAO Robots, and CTE’s newest STEM lab. We were thrilled to share this opportunity to showcase the ISS CTE program with the State Superintendent’s office. Iredell-Statesville Schools has a great deal to be proud of.”

