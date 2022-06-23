Catawba Valley Interfaith Council to screen documentary at annual membership meeting

The Catawba Valley Interfaith Council (CVIC) announced that to celebrate its annual membership meeting this year it will screen the documentary film, “Mission: Joy — Finding Happiness in Troubled Times,” an insight into the friendship between His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, and Bishop Desmond Tutu. Following the film, the Rev. Dr. Christy Lohr-Sapp and Buddhist teacher, John Esse, will offer comments from Christian and Buddhist perspectives.

Time permitting, comments or questions will be entertained from the audience as well.

The event will be held June 30 at 7 p.m. in the Belk Centrum auditorium on the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus. The public is invited.

CVIC president, Rabbi Dennis Jones, remarked, “At a time when our nation seems more divided than it has been in our lifetimes, what could be more needed than for individuals of faith and principles to come together, form and celebrate relationships across religious, national, ethnic, political party lines, or any other barrier which would seem to separate us. As human beings, we have much more that unites us than that divides us.”

A brief “business” portion of the meeting will follow the filming and discussion to conduct the election, by those who are CVIC members, of new CVIC board representatives for the upcoming 2022-2023 year.

CVIC is a local not-for-profit organization of faith-based and secular communities in the Catawba Valley serving as a catalyst for hope and cooperating for the purpose of dialogue, information sharing, and celebration. Their purpose is to create a more compassionate community and honor the rich diversity of religious, spiritual, and secular traditions in the community.