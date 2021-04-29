Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry honors retiring executive director

Silber gave a humble and emotional thank you to all who came to celebrate this day with him and his wife Karen. Hartsoe then made closing comments, after which attendees mingled, shared snacks, and gave their thanks and best wishes to Silber.

After nearly 11 years of exemplary service, Silber has stated that he is proud of his work, but felt it was time to retire. Silber has been planning ahead for years and setting ECCCM up for continued success under new leadership. He has stated that given the same support that he has been shown by his staff and board, the executive director-elect will be successful at taking over the helm. At the end of May, Silber will retire and Kristal Manning, ECCCM’s current assistant director, will take over on June first. Silber has very well prepared Kristal for her new role as ECCCM’s new executive director.