Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry honors retiring executive director

On Sunday, at Conover City Park, a celebration was held in honor of the Rev. Robert (Bob) Silber, executive director of ECCCM (Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc.) It was a bittersweet day, as friends, volunteers, staff, and the board of directors came together to honor Silber, his service, and his upcoming retirement.
ECCCM’s Board of Directors President David Hartsoe opened the gathering then introduced Mitch Long, also a board member, to deliver the invocation. Hartsoe then spoke to those present about the significant impact Silber has had on the organization. He expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the many thousands of people whose lives have been impacted during Silber’s service.
Hartsoe also introduced the other speakers for the event. Newton Mayor Pro Tem John Stiver spoke of the community impact Silber has had on Newton and presented him with a proclamation recognizing him for his achievements and contributions to our community. Conover Mayor Lee Moritz thanked Silber for his service through ECCCM on behalf of Conover residents. On a more personal note, Moritz reminisced about being present with Silber in a Bible study when Silber first mentioned feeling that he was being called into ministry. Conover Mayor Pro Tem Kyle Hayman thanked God, giving him credit for leading the mission of ECCCM’s ministry with Bob as its executive director.
Kristal Manning, ECCCM’s current assistant director presented Silber with gifts of appreciation from the ministry, including a scrapbook consisting of the many cards that were sent in for Silber, as well as a Waterford engraved crystal cross. Additionally, the ECCCM Charlie Bunn Food Pantry van was present and filled by attendees with canned food donations in lieu of gifts.
Silber gave a humble and emotional thank you to all who came to celebrate this day with him and his wife Karen. Hartsoe then made closing comments, after which attendees mingled, shared snacks, and gave their thanks and best wishes to Silber.
After nearly 11 years of exemplary service, Silber has stated that he is proud of his work, but felt it was time to retire. Silber has been planning ahead for years and setting ECCCM up for continued success under new leadership. He has stated that given the same support that he has been shown by his staff and board, the executive director-elect will be successful at taking over the helm. At the end of May, Silber will retire and Kristal Manning, ECCCM’s current assistant director, will take over on June first. Silber has very well prepared Kristal for her new role as ECCCM’s new executive director.
In his retirement, Silber plans to relax for a year, but knows ultimately he’ll find himself in another position helping others. Silber will be greatly missed, but no one deserves the rest from their labors more. Well done, good and faithful servant! We thank you for your exceptional service!