Catalinas to perform at Friday After 5 on July 16
Catalinas to perform at Friday After 5 on July 16

FAF-Catalinas-fbCover-2400x1256.png

The Catalinas will perform at Friday After 5 on July 16.

 Photo used with permission

The Catalinas will be featured at the next Friday After 5 concert series in downtown Statesville.

The premier beach band will perform on July 16.

The Catalinas began in 1957 and are celebrating their 64th anniversary.

The band's popularity is based primarily in the southeastern U.S.; however, their music is played on radio/internet stations all over the world. Known for their quality, tight sound, and energy onstage, they are one of the "in demand" groups for city festivals, weddings, and private parties, always playing a variety of music that suits all ages. Though known for beach music, regionally and nationally for their hit "Summertime's Calling Me,” they play all styles of music to a high standard. "Summertime's Callin' Me'' has become the anthem of southeastern beach lovers for decades.

The Catalinas, based in Charlotte and Statesville, currently have three songs on the beach music charts as of June.

The entertainment sponsor is Lake Norman Pool & Spa.

The 2021 Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers free entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors and visitors in Downtown Statesville from June through October and features music of all styles.  

“Lake Norman Pool and Spa is proud to be the Entertainment Sponsor for the Catalinas. We think these concerts help to bring people together after a hard 18 months apart due to COVID-19,” said Mike Crawford, owner, Lake Norman Pool & Spa. “We feel blessed to be able to sponsor this special band and look forward to the music and hope that ‘Summertime is Calling You’.”

The concerts are held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6-8:30 p.m. Beer, wine, soft drinks, sweets from Andrea’s Ice Cream & Sweet Shop and food from Wilson’s Weenie Wagon food truck will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Bring chairs and enjoy a night of music. No pets, coolers, outside beverages or containers are allowed.

Concert goers can also enjoy featured craft beers from local breweries. Fourth Creek Brewing Co. and Red Buffalo Brewing Co. will be back for a second appearance.

Mark your calendars and make sure you do not miss any of these upcoming dates:

  • July 16 — The Catalinas (Sponsored by Lake Norman Pool & Spa)
  • Aug. 20 — Bantum Rooster
  • Sept. 17 — Darrell Harwood
  • Oct. 8 — Red Dirt Revival

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by volunteers and these sponsors:

Piedmont HealthCare, City of Statesville, Connect Iredell, Lake Norman Pool and Spa, WAME 92.9 & 550 Real Country, Banner Drug, Maymead, Hilton Garden Inn, Allen Tate Realtors, Centralina Realty, AP Vintage Motors, Mitchell Community College, Randy Marion Chevrolet Ford Lincoln, Griffin Insurance/Nationwide, Home Paramount Pest Control, ISCEC — Iredell Statesville Community Enrichment Corporation, Purple Heart Homes, Iredell Free News, Carolina BalloonFest, OPUS Financial Advisors, EnergyUnited, All American Stage Sound Lights and Benfield Sanitation (BSS).

Parking is available throughout downtown in nine public parking lots. Mitchell Community College has also once again invited guests to park in their various lots surrounding the event. For public lot details, visit https://www.downtownstatesvillenc.org/maps-directions/.

To learn more about the 2021 concert series, visit www.svlfridayafterfive.com. For additional information, contact Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or the Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892. 

About Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC)

Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization charged with administering the Main Street program for Statesville and whose mission is to champion, promote and lead Downtown Statesville as the economic, social and cultural engine in the region. This is achieved in collaboration with public-private partners working together to enhance the appearance, desirability, and vitality of downtown. Visit www.downtownstatesville.com for details.

About Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce

The voice of business and professionals in our region for more than 100 years, the chamber supports policies that foster a positive business climate through job creation and economic development. The chamber also supports innovative ideas to educate, attract, and retain a quality workforce. A not-for-profit membership organization, the chamber provides the leadership to achieve a diverse balanced economy that enhances the quality of living and working in our region. The chamber is a bridge that links businesses, organizations, and residents together with innovative programs that strengthen our long-term economic vitality, business success, job creation and quality of life. Visit www.statesvillechamber.org for details.

