Catalinas to perform at Friday After 5 on July 16

The Catalinas will be featured at the next Friday After 5 concert series in downtown Statesville.

The premier beach band will perform on July 16.

The Catalinas began in 1957 and are celebrating their 64th anniversary.

The band's popularity is based primarily in the southeastern U.S.; however, their music is played on radio/internet stations all over the world. Known for their quality, tight sound, and energy onstage, they are one of the "in demand" groups for city festivals, weddings, and private parties, always playing a variety of music that suits all ages. Though known for beach music, regionally and nationally for their hit "Summertime's Calling Me,” they play all styles of music to a high standard. "Summertime's Callin' Me'' has become the anthem of southeastern beach lovers for decades.

The Catalinas, based in Charlotte and Statesville, currently have three songs on the beach music charts as of June.

The entertainment sponsor is Lake Norman Pool & Spa.

The 2021 Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers free entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors and visitors in Downtown Statesville from June through October and features music of all styles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}