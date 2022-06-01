Catalinas to headline Friday After 5 Concert Series in downtown Statesville

Is summertime calling you?

Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series.

The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957, and celebrates their 65th anniversary in 2022. The band’s popularity is based primarily in the southeastern US; however, their music is played on radio/internet stations all over the world. Known for their quality, tight sound and energy onstage, they are one of the “in demand” groups for city festivals, weddings and private parties, always playing a variety of music that suits all ages. Though known for beach music regionally and nationally for their hit “Summertime’s Calling Me,” they play all styles of music to a high standard. “Summertime’s Callin’ Me” has become the anthem of Southeastern beach lovers for decades! The Catalinas, based in Charlotte and Statesville, currently have three songs on the beach music charts as of June 2021.

Lake Norman Pool & Spa is the entertainment sponsor for this concert.

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers free entertainment to Statesville residents, neighbors and visitors in Downtown Statesville from May through September, and features music of all styles. Whether you like beach music and country or blues and rock ’n’ roll, you’ll hear something you will enjoy dancing and singing along to!

The concerts are held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6–8:30 p.m. Beer, wine, spirits, water, soft drinks, and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your chairs and enjoy a great night of music, but remember no pets, outside beverages or coolers are allowed.

Start your evening by visiting the welcome tent sponsored by Randy Marion at the entrance to purchase your tokens before heading over to the beverage tent.

Head over to the beverage tent sponsored by Connect Iredell for a selection of wine and beer. New this year will be a signature ‘Southern Sour’ cocktail offered from sponsor Southern Distilling.

Red Buffalo Brewing will be on hand pouring its well-loved ‘Clocktower IPA and ‘Blue’sberry Ale — perfect for a warm evening.

Andrea’s Ice Cream & Sweet Shop along with Wilson’s Weenie Wagon and Village Inn Pizza food trucks will be serving food, sweets, water & soft drinks.

Mark your calendars for these upcoming dates:

June 3 — The Catalinas (beach)

June 17 — SOULWATT (1970s, ’80s and ’90s)

July 1 — Trial By Fire (a tribute to Journey)

Aug 5 — Phatt City (beach, R&B and dance)

Sept 2 — Red Dirt Revival (country)

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville Development Corp. and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by volunteers and these sponsors:

Piedmont HealthCare, Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, Southern Distilling Co., Connect Iredell, Denso, Lake Norman Pool and Spa, Allen Tate Realtors, AP Vintage Motors, Carolina Specialty Care, Carolina BalloonFest, Centralina Realty, Hilton Garden Inn, Home Paramount Pest Control, ISCEC, Maymead, Mitchell Community College, Banner Drug, All American Stage and Sound, city of Statesville, Homerun Markets and WAME Radio 92.9.

Parking is available throughout downtown in any of the nine public parking lots. Mitchell Community College invites guests to park in its various lots surrounding the event. For public lot details, visit downtownstatesville.com/directions-parking For information about the 2022 concert series, call Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or the Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892 or visit svlfridayafterfive.com.