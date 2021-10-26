CashBack to bring music of Johnny Cash to Statesville

Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2021-22 concert season continues with CashBack, a celebration of the music of the legendary ]ohnny Cash.

The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School.

CashBack began in 2018, when lead singer and drummer Leif Bonduranko assembled a group featuring veteran musicians on bass, acoustic and electric guitars, keyboard, and trumpet. His vision was to honor the music and story of a legendary singer, performing classic songs spanning “The Man In Black’s” 51-year career.

“I have no desire to be a Johnny Cash impersonator,” Bonduranko said. “We just want to show our great respect for Johnny Cash while giving the very best performance we can give.”

In the memorable tradition of the of the Johnny and June Carter Cash duet, Lanette Brasher joins as guest vocalist, adding an an additional authentic dimension to the CashBack experience.

Tickets for CashBack and other concerts of the 2021-22 season are available at the PAL box office at Shops UpFront, 1109 W. Front St., Statesville, by calling 704-380-0875, online at palofiredell.com, and at the door before the show.