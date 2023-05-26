Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Summer on the Square Concert Series kicks off June 3 with a free concert by Carson Peters & Iron Mountain.

The band has quickly become one of the most energetic and hottest bluegrass bands in the business, making numerous trips to the Grand Ole Opry and multiple international appearances. In addition to his bluegrass career, Carson Peters is among the group of country music traditionalists making a comeback to the Nashville scene.

At only 19 years old, Peters has made numerous national TV appearances, including playing the fiddle alongside Ricky Scaggs at the 52nd Country Music Awards and appearing on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021, where he received a four chair turn with his rendition of the Don Williams classic, “Tulsa Time.”

The Carson Peters & Iron Mountain band consists of Carson and Jamie Peters from Piney Flat, Tennessee, a father and son duo; Ben and Eric Marshall from Mount Airy, another father and son duo; Austin Tate from Marion, Virginia; and James McDowell from Hendersonville.

The band will perform on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park.

To learn more about the band or to hear music, visit https://www.carsonandironmt.com/ or carsonpeters.com.

All three Summer on the Square concerts are held in addition to the county sponsored concerts in downtown Taylorsville, 101 W. Main Ave., at 7 p.m., rain or shine, on June 3 (Carson Peters), July 22 (ShakeDown) an Aug. 26 (The Night Move Band) with food trucks available on-site.

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Summer on The Square Concert Series is provided through partnership with Alexander County government, the town of Taylorsville, and the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the National Endowment of The Arts.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.