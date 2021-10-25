Carrying on a family tradition: Three boys learn about taking produce from crop to the table

Glenn Sigmon grew up going to the local farmer’s market with his dad. Now, he’s passing that experience on to his grandchildren — with a unique twist.

Sigmon’s grandchildren run the GG&L Produce stand on Eufola Road. Greyson Fisher, 11, Garret Fisher, 3, and Lane Freeze, 10, work together to grow and sell the produce at the home stand. They work on the honor system so neighbors can come at any time, but each of the children relishes the opportunity to interact with people at the stand.

They are carrying on a family tradition while learning farm values in planting and growing their own produce then preparing it for sale.

“It’s been fun,” Greyson Fisher said. “I’ve been always wanting to do these for years, but we’ve always wanted to go to the one near Troutman. But since you have to pay to do a spot, we just decided to do it here instead.”

The best part?

“All my family just helping with this and helping all of us do this,” he said.

That’s what Glenn Sigmon appreciates as well.

After all, it’s how he was raised, too.