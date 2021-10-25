Carrying on a family tradition: Three boys learn about taking produce from crop to the table

Glenn Sigmon grew up going to the local farmer’s market with his dad. Now, he’s passing that experience on to his grandchildren — with a unique twist.
Sigmon’s grandchildren run the GG&L Produce stand on Eufola Road. Greyson Fisher, 11, Garret Fisher, 3, and Lane Freeze, 10, work together to grow and sell the produce at the home stand. They work on the honor system so neighbors can come at any time, but each of the children relishes the opportunity to interact with people at the stand.
They are carrying on a family tradition while learning farm values in planting and growing their own produce then preparing it for sale.
“It’s been fun,” Greyson Fisher said. “I’ve been always wanting to do these for years, but we’ve always wanted to go to the one near Troutman. But since you have to pay to do a spot, we just decided to do it here instead.”
The best part?
“All my family just helping with this and helping all of us do this,” he said.
That’s what Glenn Sigmon appreciates as well.
After all, it’s how he was raised, too.
“My dad used to do it back when he retired a long time ago, and both my daughters they used to go with my mom and dad to the farmer’s market,” he said. “They really enjoyed it. That’s one of their childhood memories. Then when I retired this year, my daughter was talking to my grandson and my grandson said, ‘Do you think Pawpaw will grow a big garden and we can pick, and we can go to the farmer’s market to sell produce.’ So, I said, ‘we’ll just do a produce stand here at the house.”
They have three gardens from which they harvest cucumbers, okra, corn, green beans and now pumpkins, including a 47-pound one that was on display last week.
It’s the second year for the family business.
“I like best about helping in the garden,” Lane Freeze said. “Digging potatoes.”
Garret piped in, outlining the color of potatoes to pick as the family grows a variety.
For the family, the harvesting season takes on the air of a friendly showdown.
“They have a lot of fun digging potatoes. They see who can get the most,” Glenn Sigmon said.
And then there is dealing with the customers, an aspect Greyson and Lane both say they definitely rank among their favorite aspects of the job.
There is value in this as well. Greyson, who attends West Iredell Middle School, and Lane, who attends Cornerstone Christian Academy, and Garret are learning the value of hard work — and the process of taking food from crop to table.
“It’s like what my dad said about going with my grandparents, it brings back a lot of memories,” Amanda Fisher said. “It’s also nice to pass it on to my kids and show then what hard work is like. A lot of kids don’t know what it’s like to plant anything.”
As Glenn Sigmon discusses the business side, the boys nod at the idea of saving money. However, there’s much more to it than that. After all, the boys are known to be a bit generous when people ask for a pound of something, ascribing more to what mom and aunt Amanda Fisher describes as the “baker’s dozen” concept.
With the season nearing an end — pumpkins, tomatoes, okra and peppers are still available — the family is already plotting out another year in business.
“They are going to try to continue on doing it here,” Sigmon said. “I think it’s a whole lot better here.”