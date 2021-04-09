 Skip to main content
Carolina Caring names Cutest Pet Contest winner
Carolina Caring names Cutest Pet Contest winner

Wylie is Carolina Caring’s pet contest winner.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Following its first-ever Cutest Pet Contest, Carolina Caring has named Wylie, an adorable, fun-loving golden retriever, Spokespet of the Year. The contest was held in March to raise funds for Carolina Caring’s local Pet Peace of Mind® Program, which is aimed at helping hospice patients care for their pets.

To enter, pet parents were asked to make a donation to Pet Peace of Mind and submit a photo of their pet. The winner was chosen by popular vote — Wylie’s photo received the most likes on Facebook. Donations from the contest totaled more than $3,000, which will go toward pet services for patients who are unable to care for their pets while in Carolina Caring’s hospice program. Services include assistance with pet food, financial help with routine veterinary care, transporting pets to vet appointments, boarding, grooming, walking and more.

Wylie and his parents, Austin and Lauren Scott, reside in Belmont. They love spending time on Lake Wylie, so it made perfect sense to name him after the lake. Wylie enjoys chasing his tail, playing with other dogs and humans and napping.

“We were thrilled to see such an overwhelming response to our Cutest Pet Contest,” says Dave Cook, Carolina Caring president and CEO. “We truly appreciate all the animal lovers who participated. Their generosity will be a huge help to other pet owners who are struggling to take care of their pets.”

For more information about Carolina Caring’s Pet Peace of Mind Program, call 828-466-0466, ext. 2143.

Pet Peace of Mind is a registered trademark of Pet Peace of Mind, Inc. Used with permission.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling.  Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org

