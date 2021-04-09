Carolina Caring names Cutest Pet Contest winner

Following its first-ever Cutest Pet Contest, Carolina Caring has named Wylie, an adorable, fun-loving golden retriever, Spokespet of the Year. The contest was held in March to raise funds for Carolina Caring’s local Pet Peace of Mind® Program, which is aimed at helping hospice patients care for their pets.

To enter, pet parents were asked to make a donation to Pet Peace of Mind and submit a photo of their pet. The winner was chosen by popular vote — Wylie’s photo received the most likes on Facebook. Donations from the contest totaled more than $3,000, which will go toward pet services for patients who are unable to care for their pets while in Carolina Caring’s hospice program. Services include assistance with pet food, financial help with routine veterinary care, transporting pets to vet appointments, boarding, grooming, walking and more.

Wylie and his parents, Austin and Lauren Scott, reside in Belmont. They love spending time on Lake Wylie, so it made perfect sense to name him after the lake. Wylie enjoys chasing his tail, playing with other dogs and humans and napping.