Carolina Caring encourages ringing of church bells

Churches around the country will be ringing their bells after Sunday services on the first Sunday in November in honor of loved ones who have died. Many congregations will also join Bells for Hospice to recognize National Hospice Month.

Carolina Caring invites local churches to join in this national tradition by ringing their bells, handbells or chimes on Sunday, Nov. 1. For generations, the ringing of church bells has been a way to recognize important events, draw communities together and mark the passage of time.

For more information about Bells for Hospice, call the Rev. Sandi Hood, director of community relations, at 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent community-based nonprofit health care. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, such as palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across Western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit CarolinaCaring.org.