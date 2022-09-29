Carolina Brass Quintet to perform at Trinity Episcopal in Statesville

Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesville will host The Carolina Brass Quintet. “Shiny Brass and Shining Joy” will mark this event on Oct. 9 as a time of coming together and remembering how everyone has been affected in personal ways by COVID and the effects of the pandemic. Trinity Episcopal also wants to mark this as a time of coming together in hope. The event is free but donations are welcome.

The Carolina Brass Quintet was founded by Dr. Bill Lawing, recently retired music professor from Davidson College and also holder of The Estes Millner Professor of Music at Davidson College.

Lawing has had a career as a solo, chamber and symphonic musician. His accolades are numerous. His concerts have been held across Europe as well as China and Hong Kong. He has performed under the baton of Loren Maazel, Zubin Meta and Aaron Copeland and he has performed symphonic concerts with Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, Sarah Vaughan, Johnny Mathis, Bela Fleck and the Kruger Brothers among others.

Accompanying quintet members are Alex Wilbron, trumpet; Byron Johns, horn; John Bartlett, trombone; and Beth Wiese, tuba.