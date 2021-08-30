Carnival rides roll into Troutman ahead of Iredell County Agricultural Fair

It’s another year of providing rides, games and concessions at the 85th annual Iredell County Agricultural Fair, but B&K Carnival Co. owner Katie Wilson said she doesn’t mind hitting up a few of the local eateries when her carnival comes to town.

“Kat’s Patch across the street, we look forward to that. I’m all about food,” Wilson said with a laugh. “And the oyster place in Mooresville ... Big Daddy’s. We look forward to going there, too.”

But while Wilson and her employees might enjoy taking in what Iredell County can offer, it’s a business trip. They’ll spend Monday through Wednesday preparing for the Iredell County Agricultural Fair, which begins when the gates open at 5 p.m. Friday.

“Most of the other time, it’s work,” Wilson said.

B&K took over from the company that previously was the provider, Smokey Mountain Amusements, but Wilson said B&K has been a part of the Iredell County fair since 1997.

While some of the rides are ones people may remember from previous fairs, there will be a few new additions, Wilson said.

“I will be a little surprised, just like you will be,” Wilson said.