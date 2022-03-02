Carnes promoted to chief medical officer at Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell

Iredell County’s leading hospice and palliative care provider announced that Erin Carnes, MD, has been promoted to chief medical officer.

Carnes will provide leadership and medical oversight for both palliative and hospice care programs.

“We are excited to announce the promotion of Dr. Carnes to chief medical officer, as she has been an integral part of the organization’s continued growth and achievement over the last several years. Since Dr. Carnes joined our team in 2019, the organization has grown with the addition of several palliative care clinics and this past September, the opening of the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House. We know that with Dr. Carnes as our Chief Medical Officer, HPCIC will have the medical leadership necessary to continue to provide extraordinary care to patients and families,” said Mike Smith, president/CEO of Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell.

Carnes is board-certified in emergency medicine and has received her Hospice Medical Director Certification (HMDC). She is a graduate of Wofford College and attended medical school at the University of South Carolina. She completed her residency at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Carnes joined HPCIC with several years of hospice and palliative care experience in both the home and inpatient settings.