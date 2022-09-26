Caring and giving: Boys and Girls Club celebrates Dale Larson Day by saying thank you in a unique way

For a number of downtown businesses on Monday, they may not know who Dale Larson is, but they’ll at least know cookies are one of his favorite desserts.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont handed out the crumbly confections for the Dale Larson Family Day of Caring and Giving and as a way of saying thank you to the Larson family for an unspecified but generous donation to a number of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

“Well a lot of us cried, there was a lot of rejoicing,” Brady Johnson said. He is the director of development at the BGCP. “His gift came just in time because this came at the onset of COVID, and we couldn’t do any fundraising.”

Johnson explained how a number of the organization’s normal, and critical, fundraisers couldn’t be done over the past two years, which could have put the BGCP in a very difficult spot.

“This basically was what filled the gap for those two years,” Johnson said. “Thanks to this gift, we did not have to cut a single service or turn a single child away.”

According to the BGCP, with that gift, the only thing Larson asked in return was for the organization to teach children the importance of caring and giving. So with that, one of the events was Monday’s cookie giveaway, which put smiles on a number of people’s faces downtown as members of the Boys & Girls Club handed out those cookies as a way of caring and giving.

Along with businesses, workers at City Hall and the Iredell County Government Center, as well as members of the Statesville Police Department, fire department, the district attorney’s office, the Register of Deeds, Clerk of Court, sheriff’s office and Board of Elections had their days brightened.

Larson Manufacturing Company was originally founded in 1954 by Oscar Larson, before Dale Larson took over in 1968 when his father died. While the company is based out of Brookings, South Dakota, it has a facility in Mocksville. Dale Larson made donations to a number of Boys & Girls Clubs near where the companies facilities are located, which made the BGCP one of the beneficiaries.