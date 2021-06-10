 Skip to main content
Career Academy and Technical School Class of 2021
Career Academy and Technical School Class of 2021

CATS Podium Crest

Kaylin Renee Babcock

Hollie Christina Benfield

Adelin Dae Bennett

Mackenzie Grace Blake

Brian Colin Borst

Zakari Diesel Brown

Anthony Mikel Bulkley

Evan Michael Carpenter

Lydia Jane Ervin

Skylar Nicole Ferrell

Matthew Anton Fisher

Jaden Ashley Fox

Trenton Reid Fox

Katie Samantha Gilbert

Devon Lawrence Klepps

Noah Benjamin Lewis

Kaley Raine Madsgard

Tammy Danielle McKinney

Peyton Alex Nicholson

Taylor Ann Pennell

Aliza Jae Phillips

Brooke Erin Price

Sarah Christine Rhyne

Gavin Alexander Richardson

Brittany Charleigh Rudnick

Anna Grace Saxton

Kelsey Brianne Sipes

Hunter Evan Williams

