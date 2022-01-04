Cardiologist joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville has welcomed Dr. Bryan Waits.

Waits is board-certified in cardiovascular diseases and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is board-eligible in interventional cardiology. He joins Lake Norman Medical Group with years of experience and provides comprehensive interventional cardiology care to his patients.

He received his medical education from the Ross University School of Medicine, and a Bachelor of Science from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. He completed his fellowship in interventional cardiology at the University of Rochester, Rochester, New York and a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Louisiana State University HSC – Shreveport, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Waits is accepting new patients. For information, visit lakenormanmedicalgroup.com or call 704-660-2618 to schedule an appointment.

Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville is at 131 Medical Park Road, Suite 303.