Carbon monixde victims identified

The two women who died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Thanksgiving Day have been identified.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Andy Poteat said the two were Miriam Spalding, 76, and Lisa McLaurin, 53.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said Thursday the two were found inside a camper on Old Mocksville Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Cool Springs Fire Department, the Iredell County Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS were sent to the initial call.

Campbell said the cause of the carbon monoxide poisoning appears to be a generator that was underneath the camper. He said the two were visiting and had a camper set up. "It appears the generator was placed under the camper so it wouldn't get wet," he said.

Authorities said there were significant levels of carbon monoxide in the camper.

Campbell said the sheriff's office is investigating the deaths but foul play is not suspected.