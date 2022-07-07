Candidates hope to sway voters in Statesville's runoff elections for mayor, city council

With early voting for the run-off underway, candidates in the races for Statesville’s mayor and two at-large seats are on the campaign trail. On Wednesday night, those candidates hoped their debate performances at the Statesville Municipal Candidate Forum might sway the votes needed to win their seats.

With incumbents running for council and mayor, the two contrasted their records against their challengers who said it is time for a change in Statesville.

Kutteh said that he had put the city on the path to economic growth that has begun in earnest in recent years, while his opponent, Brian Summers, argued not enough was being done for residents, both economically and on a number of quality of life issues.

In that race in May, Kutteh (33.17%) held a 252 vote lead over Summers (26.64%), who beat out Michael Johnson (25.99%) by 25 votes. Summers hopes to claim some of the voters that selected Johnson or the other four candidates for mayor.

“Give me a chance, give our city a chance, and we’ll be heading in a new direction, a good direction, with new ideas and vision,” Summers said.

Expanding broadband in the city, offering more public transportation, and improving safety, health care, education, as well affordable housing were topics of discussion. While the two candidates were mostly in agreement on what could be improved, the answers were a matter of how.

Summers argued the city could do much more to encourage improvements in many of those areas and said as mayor, transportation, as well as improving communication with residents, would be some of his top priorities.

The debate could be summed up as Summers pushing new ideas while Kutteh speaking to the limits of the city council until the expected economic growth shows up in the city’s coffers.

“Generally, I’m satisfied with the budget, but does that mean we’re doing everything I would like to do? No,” Kutteh said. “We have limited ways to collect money from our citizens, the citizens don’t want to pay more taxes, and we won’t want them to pay more taxes.

“But at the end of the day, until the explosive growth comes that I’ve spoken about many times comes into play, once the incentives for industry evaporate, it will be there, but until then, we have to work within our means.”

Voters themselves will decide what they believe is possible, and which candidate can best lead the city there.

The race for two of Statesville’s at-large seats had a similar dynamic as Steve Johnson looks to hold onto his seat while James Pressly and Kim Wasson battle for the seat currently held by William Morgan.

In her opening statement, Wasson laid out why she was running by stating Statesville needs change to reach its potential.

“For years I sat back and thought somebody was going to step up and do it, and I didn’t feel like that was happening,” Wasson said. “Sometimes you got to pat yourself on the back and say stop waiting on someone else to do something, and do it yourself.”

She also said that city hall had an issue with recognizing the city’s needs.

“Acknowledging we have a problem is the first step to solving it,” Wasson said.

Pressly had a similar argument for why he was running and what he could do to help the city do more and argued it was making a number of mistakes. He said the city needed to develop a strategic plan and hammered on the city’s recent investment in a waterline that he argued benefitted Troutman and other communities more than the city itself.

“I’ve seen first-hand how out of touch our city hall is with the needs of our citizens, and quite frankly, now they’re out of time,” Pressly said.

Both hit on improving safety, affordable housing, and a number of quality of life issues affecting the city, particularly on the south side.

While Pressly and Wasson questioned previous decisions by the council, some Johnson as a councilman was a part of, the incumbent said that he had helped position to take advantage of the current economic growth, and would continue to going forward.

Johnson said while the government is the beneficiary of economic growth and not the driver of it, the city can make sure it is positioned to take advantage of it and improve the quality of life for residents. He quoted and then paraphrased words from Adam Smith’s “Wealth of Nations” in his closing statement.

“I don’t think we can create some Utopia here, but we can give people the opportunity if we facilitate economic growth. People can use their talents, their imagination, the desire of their hearts, and they have it here, just like they had it then, and they can aspire to do good things and realize that God-given potential, and exercise those God-given talents,” Johnson said.

In May’s election, Steve Johnson had seemed to have cruised to a win with 1,545 votes (23.91%), while James H. Pressly’s 1,166 votes (18.05%) narrowly beat Kimberly Wasson’s 1,155 (17.88%). But with such a small margin of 11 votes, Wasson was entitled to request a run-off. That meant Johnson, as well as Pressly, would need to beat out Wasson again in a three-person race.

Early voting for both Statesville races, as well as one Mooresville ward race, continues until July 23, with election day set for July 26.