Candidates gather to debate future of Statesville

Nine candidates in Statesville municipal elections gathered in the gym at Statesville High School on Thursday and, while they agreed on the potential for the city, how and who would get the city there remained the question.

The forum was organized by the Iredell County Republican Men’s Club but took a nonpartisan approach to the questions the candidates answered, which mostly focused on the economic future of the city.

If there was a way to sum up the simple differences, it was mostly between the incumbents, who argued they had put the city on the precipice of major growth, and challengers, who said new leadership was important to seize the moment and not repeat previous mistakes.

That will be up for the voters to decide as One-Stop early voting begins on April 28 and Election Day is May 17.

The candidates who attended — six for city council, and three for mayor — were given different questions that were selected at random, but reoccurring themes were how the city could encourage growth and managing the city’s budget matters.

The city council candidates were Steve Johnson, John Staford, Mark Goldman, Joe Hudson, William Morgan and Kim Wasson. The mayor candidates were Costi Kutteh, Brian Summers and Michael Johnson. Steve Johnson, Morgan, Staford and Kutteh are incumbents.

The city council candidates went first, with a smattering of economic questions that allowed them to expand on their ideas. While questions were often similar, the format mostly had candidates speaking on their own thoughts instead of squaring off with each other head-to-head.

One of the few more confrontational moments of the night came when the mayoral candidates were asked a shared question on how the city would approach an additional tax that supported the Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Kutteh said the city provides a number of benefits to the school system that don’t come in the form of direct funding. School resource officers, roads and infrastructure near schools, and other services benefit the six schools within city limits, so Kutteh said he didn’t support the idea of a tax or other funding coming from the city.

“I do not think it would be responsible, fiscally, for the city to write a check to Iredell-Statesville Schools because we wouldn’t have control over that,” Kutteh said.

That’s when challengers Michael Johnson and Brian Summers took a chance to differentiate themselves from the incumbent.

“I think the Statesville city government should have skin in the game and contribute to pre-K, to the city and the school system,” Summers said. He hammered the point the city was better off investing early in children and their education instead of when they might be arrested by the city’s police.

Michael Johnson noted that Iredell-Statesville Schools are ranked low, especially in comparison to Mooresville, and often brought up in a negative light by those outside the city. “I think that’s something of such a nature, it should be a referendum. I think that’s something that the people of the community should vote if that’s something they want to tackle, and to what degree to tackle that,” Johnson said. “The quality of schools is definitely a quality of life issue, and your economic viability in the marketplace, not only the value to the children, depends on it.”

But with much of the talk focused on growth, and the obvious goals of bringing in better jobs with better pay, there was common ground, but different points of view.

“We’ve got to get out and use our location. We’re primed and perfect for businesses to come here,” Kim Wasson said, as she pointed out the location of Statesville could make it perfect for companies looking for distribution and logistics hubs.

Goldman noted the importance of using resources like Mitchell Community College to train students for technical jobs that the city hopes to attract. Steve Johnson said smart growth, making sure that industrial and commercial growth comes before expanding too much residentially, was an important lesson to learn from nearby cities as well. Staford echoed Johnson’s comment and said there was potential for revitalization as much as growth, as policy could continue to encourage landowners to improve properties.

Hudson drew several questions related to staffing and pay, to which he said the city must take a serious look at another pay study but needs to go forward with whatever recommendations that are returned. Hudson said it’s important to the city to retain talent not just for the quality of work, but also because of the money the city puts into training employees that leave for greener pastures.

William Morgan noted that while he supports raises to the staff and looking into what services can be added, but said there are only two ways to pay for something, you either raise taxes or fees or cut something. Morgan did say, however, that recent economic growth should help the city tackle its budget in coming years.

The excitement for what is possibly next for Statesville was a common thread, but the candidates hope that whether it is their government experience or fresh ideas, the city’s residents will see their vision for the future as the right one when they cast their ballots in the coming weeks.

