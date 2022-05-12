Candidates for Statesville mayor share their views

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Mayor of Statesville with a series of questions about their background, experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Constantine H. Kutteh II

Education: Statesville High School, Wake Forest University, 1973, B.A. (Psychology), Duke University, 1976, Juris Doctor, Emory University, 1982, LL.M. (Taxation)

Current employment: Managing Partner at Pope McMillan, P.A. Law Firm in Downtown Statesville

Government experience: Mayor of Statesville — incumbent (since 2005), Statesville City Council at Large (1989—2005)

Family, civic associations: First Presbyterian Church, Mitchell Community College, trustee (2017—present), Metropolitan Mayors Coalition Executive Committee (2017—present), Electricities board member (2020—present), Children’s Hope Alliance, Regent, Iredell County Economic Development Corp., Downtown Statesville Development Corp., Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont Inc. founding director, Piedmont Bank (First National Bank), Local Advisory Board and Founding Director, Iredell County Community Foundation, Long-time director and two-time chair, United Way of Iredell County, past campaign chairperson, past president, Fifth Street Ministries, numerous other local nonprofit organizations

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: www.statesvillemayor.com, committee@statesvillemayor.com

Why are you running for office?

To continue to serve the residents of Statesville as their elected leader. To continue the powerful momentum that is driving the greatest residential and industrial growth in the history of Statesville. To continue to make Statesville a better place for ALL of its residents, no matter where they live. To provide greater opportunities for ALL of Statesville’s residents, in the areas of work, transportation, infrastructure, senior housing and leisure activities. To promote smart growth so we do not mimic the results of communities in our south.

What will be the biggest challenges for Statesville’s mayor in the next four years?

1. Continuing our push to update our housing inventory. We conducted an inventory of all residential properties. By doing so, we learned the condition of each property and housing types that are needed throughout the community, and where they might be best located. Working through the Master Development Agreement on the Vance Hotel remains a top priority.

2. Transportation options to work and around town in cooperation with employees, commercial business, the City, ICATS and other partners. Many folks are limited in their ability to get around the City for work and other activities. A partnership is forming, including private citizens and the above partners, to provide reliable, low costs options.

3. Further analysis of growth areas and how to provide services throughout. As our City experiences explosive growth, strategic development of locations for new infrastructure will be crucial. We can’t run lines everywhere. We must wisely spend our limited resources to expand infrastructure.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

Not at all. Mayor and Councilmembers are elected on a nonpartisan basis. Our roles are to make policy, handle citizen concerns, vision for the future and make sure all residents get the services provided by the city in a fair and equitable manner.

What can the city do to address the economic and safety concerns of South Statesville?

One of the highest priorities of our city is the continuing efforts to address those concerns. The challenges I addressed above show that continuing concern. We need to continue to create a greater variety of housing opportunities; develop a reliable, low-cost transportation system and direct orderly development to the Hwy. 115 corridor. We will properly recognize historic properties and structures in the area. The ultimate goal is the revitalization of the entire area while allowing the current residents to maintain their residences and other opportunities there.

We will continue to address safety concerns. Community policing, as currently exhibited, is one answer. If folks know their police officers, and as the officers better know the community, relationships and support will grow and crime will decline. We need citizens to realize they can help by responding when incidents happen close to them. We will keep responses confidential.

We are spending money to improve parks, build a new state-of-the-art fire station, and provide crosswalk and road improvements — we are LISTENING daily to our constituents. We must eliminate the food and digital deserts so revitalization can continue. Streetscape improvements between Allison Street and Meeting Street are underway now with improved sidewalks and street lights on the way.

What can the city’s government do to make downtown a bigger hub for social events, nightlife, and a bigger attraction for the city?

Downtown is already a tremendous attraction to our city. Most visitors comment that our streetscape is remarkable. The City supports all outdoor events with police, fire and sanitation services. The downtown serves as much more than a social habitat. It is the government, banking and institutional center of our City. Before there were malls, strip centers, and other shopping havens, Downtown provided all that. I strongly support continuing efforts to maintain and expand the attraction of downtown — whether by simply maintaining the streetscape, installing additional pedestrian safety items, encouraging new ideas. We want everyone, especially our residents, to feel welcome Downtown and I promise downtown events, businesses and celebrations for all will continue to be supported by the City!

What would you prioritize in the city’s budget that you currently believe isn’t properly addressed?

I have no real complaints in this area. I strongly support private–public partnership in evolving areas of the city — specifically in South Statesville and areas where we can upgrade industrial and commercial properties (i.e., Monroe Street area).

Brian Summers

Education: Washington University Graduate School Political Management, attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

Current employment: Retired Federal Employee from U.S. Congress, Partner NVA/Restaurant Group (currently)

Government experience: Former White House aide, serving in the administration of George W. Bush, a 30-year career in the U.S. Congress, serving in various roles over the years. Executive experience as Staffer, Legislative Aide, Chief of Staff. Experience in Senate rules and procedures. Experience in working with multiple agencies and Governors across the country.

Family, civic associations: Married Jocelyn (wife), Civic Organizations: YMCA of Statesville, Pharos Parenting (formerly SCAN) Kiwanis International of Statesville. Professional Boards: Jesse Helms Center Foundation, Board Member Motown Foundation, Board of Directors, Ben’s Chili Bowl Foundation (founding board member) Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation (former member)

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Instagram, Facebook Brian Summers Motown

Why are you running for office?

Statesville is my hometown — I was born and raised in South Statesville. I was introduced to civics in the Statesville City School System by two great teachers who challenged me to think for myself and defend my arguments, and I was encouraged to go home and read the newspaper daily. This reading about current events triggered my quest for more knowledge about how our government works and the source of our nation’s laws.

I have had a successful 30-year career being able to pursue my dream of politics on Capitol Hill and been able to travel to different parts of the world.

At heart, I am still a little Black boy from South Statesville who has had the opportunity to walk the halls of Congress, starting off as an intern and rising to rank of Chief of Staff.

It is only in America and Statesville that I now have the privilege of returning home and seeking the highest elected office in my hometown.

I’m running for Mayor, in part, because of a particular action that took place in my hometown that I believe was not reflective of the values or Statesville that I grew up in and knew. In December 2020, I watched a Statesville City Council meeting where the members sat quietly as a report was read about a move to disconnect the utilities of approximately 200 city residents in the middle of a pandemic and a week before Christmas. I expected more leadership and compassion — and more concrete action to address the problem. I started the next morning reaching out to city officials about accessing resources that might be available to help. I believe our citizens, taxpayers, and neighbors deserve better.

I’m a compassionate conservative who believes that there is a limited, but important role for government in our lives.

I’m running for Mayor for every 10-year-old little boy who has ideas, dreams, and talents, to be able to live a life that can take him around the world.

What will be the biggest challenges for Statesville’s mayor in the next four years?

1. Rebuilding the citizens’ trust in their local government

2. Uniting the city while tackling tough, longstanding issues while balancing the diverse needs of our community around public transportation and economic growth.

3. Developing a comprehensive crime reduction plan that allows the police to do their job effectively without bureaucratic interference, and to partner with citizens and officers on patrol.

4. Establishing a relationship with I-SS and the City of Statesville that allows the City to contribute some financial support to the I-SS

There is much work to do, and it is important to start by honestly acknowledging where there have been failures and where we need progress. We need to ease the burdens of taxpayers — from property owners to single moms trying to make ends meet, to grandmothers caring for grandkids. No one should be left behind. We cannot surrender our community to illegal guns, drugs, and the lack of competent and attentive representation.

We need to invest in infrastructure such as public transportation and access to broadband internet — a game-changer for South Statesville and the City as a whole.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

My Politics: I am a conservative, who believes in a common-sense approach to our economy that supports free markets and less regulation, I believe in protecting our rights and freedoms, and that we can grow as a nation together. We are not perfect, but we are on the road to pursuing that perfection.

What can the city do to address the economic and safety concerns of South Statesville?

No answer was given.

What can the city’s government do to make downtown a bigger hub for social events, nightlife, and a bigger attraction for the city?

I love the vibe of our downtown and the addition of local restaurants that blend the old with the new, having the traditional “Mom and Pop” establishments and newer venues is a good feeling. I would push for more full-service restaurants that a family of four could enjoy in a relaxing atmosphere. I would suggest the creation of a nightlife committee of businesses and residents to give the city feedback on ways to improve the options available.

A priority for me that is not being addressed investing in more “sidewalks” to connect our city. We have a beautiful city with great communities. I love sidewalks and I believe some of the best conversations between strangers and friends can happen on sidewalks.

I believe fire, police, and sanitation services should be fully funded with no excuses. Families live here and Invest in Statesville. We should prioritize professional education, retirement, and incentives for those who keep us safe.

What would you prioritize in the city’s budget that you currently believe isn’t properly addressed?

No answer was given.

Jack Borders III

Education: Statesville High School

Current employment: Duke Energy

Government experience: None

Family, civic associations: No answer was given.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Jack Borders on Facebook and bordersformayor22 on Instagram

Why are you running for office?

I believe in the people of Statesville and want to have the privilege of representing them.

What will be the biggest challenges for Statesville’s mayor in the next four years?

Our city is growing. With that comes a need for new ideas and a fresh take on the world. Learning how to grow while still trying to keep Statesville the charming town we all love.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

Not at all frankly. I don’t think choosing any one ideology over another is necessary or constructive in leadership. I plan to be the least political politician in my role. I only wish to approach each situation with integrity and an open mind.

What can the city do to address the economic and safety concerns of South Statesville?

I don’t really know what to do. I also don’t know that there’s anyone answer to the question. I do know that I want to see Statesville as a whole prosper and I don’t favor any one side of town to the other.

What can the city’s government do to make downtown a bigger hub for social events, nightlife, and a bigger attraction for the city?

You have to attract younger people. I think the city does a fine job with its current festivals and events downtown but there aren’t a lot of events that are specific to a younger crowd. I would want to create a space for younger adults to have a better social life in the area.

What would you prioritize in the city’s budget that you currently believe isn’t properly addressed?

No answer was given.

Michael H. Johnson

Education: University of South Carolina, BS Chemistry

Current employment: Real Estate and Real Estate Development., Magnolia Homes Inc. General Contractor licensed in Highway, Public Utilities (Water/Sewer), Residential Construction, The Johnson Group Realty, Inc. Brokerage NC & SC, The Johnson Group Inc. Residential and Commercial Development

Government experience:

Statesville City Council. 16 Years, Mayor Pro Tempore, 10 Years, Norman Regional Planning Organization (RPO) NCDOT Division 12. Two Terms, Vice-Chair. Two Terms Chairman, 6 years. Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) NCDOT Divisions 10 & 12. Two Terms Vice-Chair. Two Terms Chairman. 7 years, Centralina Council Of Governments (CCOG). Three Terms Vice-Chair. Three Terms Chairman, 14 Years. North Carolina Association Of Regional Councils Of Governments (NCARCOG) Two Terms Secretary, 4 Years. Downtown Statesville Streetscape Committee. Chairman, 4 years, Iredell County Board Of Adjustment. Six Terms Chairman, 21 Years. CRTPO Transit Educational Task Force. Chairman, 1.5 Years.

Family, civic associations: Spouse: Anita Ritchie Johnson, Children: Jessica, Kimberly, Jeff, David, Grandchildren: Emily, Nathaniel, Jacob. Habitat For Humanity, General Contractor, Homes. Fifth Street Shelter, Construction, Various Projects. Iredell Statesville Schools Gear Up, Volunteer Tutor. St. Johns Lutheran Church, 28 Years Teaching Sunday School.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Michael Johnson for Mayor

Why are you running for office?

SMART GROWTH IS KNOWING WHERE TO GROW AND WHERE NOT TO GROW: During my business career, I have done real estate development research and marketing programs for some of America’s largest corporations and on occasion my recommendation was, ‘Don’t do it.’ Knowing where not to expand is just as important as knowing where to expand. My client list includes many national home building and commercial development companies located along the East Coast and into the Midwest. I understand what urbanization means and how to make it work for the city’s benefit while minimizing negative impacts.

Being prepared for sustainable growth requires an effective, well-thought-out community plan supported by an integrated transportation and utility system to be tremendously successful. The challenge is for Statesville to take advantage of the financial and cultural opportunities afforded by the projected growth while preserving the charm and character that our citizens want to protect.

I have the ability, the knowledge, and the leadership skills to position our city to manage these challenges and I’m ready to do the work necessary to make things happen.

DEVELOPMENT PLANS: Statesville and Iredell County citizens participated in a HUD 4.7-million-dollar regional research study, Connect Our Future, on urban growth several years ago. It took 3 years to complete. As Chairman of the Centralina Council of Governments who implemented this study, I am most qualified to initiate and manage realistic projects that are consistent with the needs and expressed desires of our citizens. An example of my leadership abilities is the planning, development, and construction of our downtown Streetscape Project. This was a collaboration of 60+ community leaders, DSDC and several key City Council members from conception through financing and execution.

TRANSPORTATION ROADS, AIRPORTS, RAIL: It takes years to approve projects under the NCDOT funding formula. We need to be proactive now to manage the anticipated growth. As Chairman of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization and Lake Norman Regional Planning Organizations, I have accumulated a wealth of knowledge and experience in road funding and construction. I have facilitated millions of dollars in transportation improvement grants for both Statesville Airport and numerous highway projects in Statesville and Iredell County. I am also a licensed general contractor in Highway, Airport and Railroad construction. I have the skills to keep Statesville moving forward.

UTILITES, WATER AND SEWER: Due to the rapid growth in our region, cities without adequate planning south of us have limited sewer and water capacities. Due to a forward-thinking previous council, under Mayor Marshall’s watch, Statesville’s water supply is more than adequate. But we must be wise and strategically plan for how we can best use this precious resource to increase city revenues in our role as a regional water supplier.

While on city council, I worked diligently for 6 years to plan and fund the expansion of the Third Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. This capacity allows Statesville to extend our city limits south to Exit 45 and provide service to over thousands of acres of commercial, industrial, and residential sites. All this capacity equates to a huge increase in the Statesville tax base which will help to keep homeowners’ taxes down. As a Developer, a licensed Public Utilities Sewer and Water Contractor and previous council member, I have consistently demonstrated my ability to analyze and implement successful utility strategies for now and future demands.

What will be the biggest challenges for Statesville’s mayor in the next four years?

Changing the culture of city government from reactive to proactive. We have do have staff within the city who have creative and initiative-taking ideas, but are stifled in a negative, reactive environment. It is my general belief, reaction costs more in the long term and it certainly is a damper for quality of life.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

My politics have never nor will they ever influence my approach to the Mayor’s office. I am influenced by better ideas and sound reasoning not by political rhetoric

What can the city do to address the economic and safety concerns of South Statesville?

Common sense will tell you that the majority of the 4,200 new homeowners in Amity Hill, Wallace Springs and Barium Springs areas will find their way into Statesville through the Shelton Avenue corridor. Along with the residential growth will most certainly come a grocery store, pharmacy, and the beginnings of retail services. A great deal of this growth will be within a one-mile radius of the intersection of Amity Hill Road and Shelton Avenue.

With this growth will come the eradication of a long-standing food desert and the opportunity for state housing money for residential redevelopment in the adjacent areas. The construction of a municipal services building in this vicinity will accomplish several major objectives. First, it will demonstrate to resident is Wards three and six there is a commitment by the City of Statesville to them and their safety. Second, it will make a statement to investors and future residents the City of Statesville is committed to investment in the future of our community. If the City is dedicated to investment in South Statesville, you can be comfortable investing and living here, too! Third, Statesville is woefully short on affordable workforce housing. We desperately need mixed-use housing and there is no better location in Statesville for this product type. Adding public transportation through the Shelton Ave. corridor will create a wonderful retail and mixed-use environment and significantly increase the quality of life for citizens.

What can the city’s government do to make downtown a bigger hub for social events, nightlife, and a bigger attraction for the city?

(i) Incentivize downtown residential development in existing buildings

(ii) Attract mid-rise mixed-use apartment construction

(iii) Explore possibility of downtown amphitheater or pavilion for larger-scale entertainment venues. May also function as farmers market.

(iv) Support existing business with consistent downtown advertising campaigns/cable TV/bringing our beautiful downtown into customer’s living rooms

(v) Increase the number of entertainment venues inclusive of theater/musical/arts/historical with city contribution

(vi) Initiate constant contact connection to the thousands on new residents Statesville anticipates of the next several years.

What would you prioritize in the city’s budget that you currently believe isn’t properly addressed?

We need to look at structuring our long term and short-term expenditures differently while municipal money is still relatively cheap. There are several projects which the City needs to undertake in the short term. While interest rates have risen in the past couple of months, they have not risen commensurate to the increase in construction costs. If, indeed, we may expect a slowing economy, then we need to take advantage of lower construction costs and build. This may cause the city to reshuffle some projects and extend construction schedules for others.

I will support a line item in the budget to assist Statesville city schools for support of our at-risk students and others with extenuating circumstances. Also, I will support in-kind donation of city allocated Mac Gray Auditorium venue nights for Statesville and Iredell County performing arts programs.

Christopher M. McCormick

Education: PhD Sports Management World Wide, Concordia of Chicago. High School Diploma/ West Iredell.

Current employment: Coaching, athletic trainer, scout

Government experience: Motivational Speaker, Business Alignments Speaker

Family, civic associations: Youngest child of seven child born and raised in Charleston South Carolina 34 years old passionate athlete all his sisters and brother were all outstanding athletic people who all have left the nest and keep jobs some of them have bachelor and master and associate degrees. He had plenty of time getting his life together born with a Pro Professional athlete dream he wanted to be a Pro Football Player in the NFL but changed careers early and got into coaching he has now gotten into Coach and has earn him Ph.D. in sports Management he wants to open the city to sports World Wide with Athletics to his city further. Lp 1 year as a Ph.D. Holder Of this degree Dr. Chris McCormick.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Christopher Michael McCormick my Facebook, aside my Instagram Name is Captain Pluto 2..promotions for my movie Captain Pluto’-The First Superhero and my car Club Muscle Trucks¶

Why are you running for office?

I want to allow a bigger change, professionally since I’ve become a Ph.D. holder in sports I want to look out for the inner city. It’s strong but the inner, city it needs work on, most of all the importance of me running is to change the scenery the criteria we needs collegiate stadiums for our college students sports on campus is time for the now a football club and a basketball club, I’m looking at all these places with teams and we can’t compete it makes me feel like we lose we need a club we can get these kids off the drugs and off the streets and put the in a better community. That is why I chose Sports Management and got myself a degree to train these kids and manage the life we need a fairer chance if we want to pull this together in the Statesville NC community. most of we need mission in our community it’s not moving with the current Mayor of our community we need a investor to put in some work and creativity .. we owe that to our community as Mayor we need our streets clean and our public business to operate and our schools and colleges to operate under control to put them in Sport venues to win and compete and play in championships we need movements in Statesville right now under my Mayors campaign. Roads Highways and bridges will be all in the Packages as Mayor also small businesses and help with our business and commercial buildings we’re gonna get it all we need to work the load of as to say we ain’t doing nothing under the current Mayor list of doing things.

What will be the biggest challenges for Statesville’s mayor in the next four years?

Improving the success in the people in the community I think we haven’t allowed each other to succeed. We need common goals we need to add successful communication in our community don’t let that “stop us.” We need to push the next level of our community because a solid foundation is not far in front us. We need to communicate more I think and make sure each door gets herd and needs patches in the community we are almost on a devastating crisis in Statesville we need to move our feet and work with each other .. we need to get to the next level in this candidate election for Statesville running Mayors.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I politics with sports and managing their world I’m a Ph.D. holder in sports management that alone I need that that in my life, I think I can carry that token of success in Statesville we need to put a job in these youth and children hand a college with sports in the back yard it’s open to have success and go anywhere you want with life in Statesville. Professionally buildings and strategies will be in place for anyone to use leaders for the community will be placed on our top floors and structures that will force out violence away from these kids and jobs that make sure you got there to work because we will need to take out a big chunk of this government money to build a whole new brand new city and it starts from your own back yard.

What can the city do to address the economic and safety concerns of South Statesville?

We need to look at the strategies and check to see the concerns that need to be heard because we are not all in the best shape of what we need to be I think we make some changes right away. I’m from Charleston South Carolina it’s not a single person under the word poverty or struggling or in the misdirection I see misdirection effort being given out in the south of Statesville we need a bigger system to start working for them and keep it, we got some work to do if we all live in the Statesville community because the hand needs to be stretch and feed the city fully and fruitful with this type of position it’s not the mayor’s job to keep building we need to address to problems to fix these things I will address all the problems and address issues that concern us all because we need to run this city together. That’s is the next job for the next Mayor whoever get it done and I’m the best candidate for this job.

What can the city’s government do to make downtown a bigger hub for social events, nightlife, and a bigger attraction for the city?

Add sports coliseums and maybe put some very good building structures in we need bigger space and more room, they need to call back in movie theaters and malls, building lanes need to stretch to the maximum ability and life in Statesville will grow much Bigger.

What would you prioritize in the city’s budget that you currently believe isn’t properly addressed?

Sports venues building bridges more waterfront lakes and homes and opportunities to spend money to budget these spending plans. I have to address Statesville was hit with Katrina like versus or woes we haven’t got on our feet there were floodwaters in your home we never got back on our feet since Katrina and that was in the deepest part of the south I think we got to be declared our city under devastating and out in for a bigger budget under my Mayor campaign we need a better city allow us to grow again. Statesville is beautiful we need to talk serious updates and upgrades.

Editor’s Note: Joseph Glasgow and Beniah McMiller did not return the Record & Landmark questionnaire.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.