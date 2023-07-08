Thurmon Houston was the first candidate at the door at the Iredell County Board of Elections as filing began on Friday for a number of municipal elections in Iredell County.

Houston, a Mooresville commissioner, wasn’t the only one who got there early, but candidates have until noon on July 21 to file for their various races.

Iredell County municipalities and the Mooresville Graded School District will be on the ballot this fall.

Statesville Wards 1, 4 and 6 will be contested on Oct. 10, with a run-off (if needed) set for Nov. 7. As of Friday afternoon, the only candidate that has filed is Fredrick Foster, who is seeking another term as the Ward 6 representative.

The rest of the county’s municipal races take place on Nov. 7.

In Mooresville, a new mayor will be elected as current Mayor Miles Atkins said he isn’t seeking another term after holding the office since 2014. Chris Carney filed for the mayor’s seat Friday.

Current Commissioner-At-Large Bobby Compton also filed to replace Atkins as mayor.

Residents in Mooresville also will elect commissioners for Ward 1 and 2 as well as an at-large seat. Incumbents Eddie Dingler and Houston filed for Ward 1 and 2, respectively.

If primaries are needed, they are scheduled for Oct. 10.

In the Mooresville Graded Schools District, three board of education seats are on the ballot. Kerry Pennell and Deborah Marsh filed to seek another term on the school board on Friday.

Harmony is set to vote on four council positions as well as mayor. Sean Burgess Turner filed Friday seeking the mayor’s seat.

Five commissioners and a mayor will be elected in Love Valley.

Troutman’s election will be for the mayor’s seat along with two councilmen. Incumbent Edward Nau filed Friday to seek another term as a councilman.

Davidson will hold its elections as well for mayor and five commissioner seats.

Change coming to Harmony, Love Valley?

Candidates filing for Harmony and Love Valley likely will have to repeat the process of filing again in December as House Bill 57 is expected to be passed in the North Carolina General Assembly after the senate version passed. If passed, the bill would move Love Valley and Harmony into even-year elections, which would make the office-seekers’ terms only a year this time.

If the bill passes, it would implement staggering of terms for town council members/commissioners, requiring that the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve four-year terms, and the two candidates receiving the next highest number of votes will serve two-year terms (Town of Harmony)/three candidates receiving the next highest number of votes will serve two-year terms (Town of Love Valley).

According to the bill’s language, in 2026 and quadrennially thereafter, two town council members/three commissioners will be elected to serve four-year terms. In 2028 and quadrennially thereafter, a mayor and two town council members/two commissioners will be elected to serve four-year terms.