Candidates Bejcek, Sharpe announce Coalition Rally for Saturday

Roger Bejcek and Terry Sharpe are taking aim at the city's at-large council seats, but on Saturday, they plan to host the Bejcek & Sharpe Campaign Coalition Rally to encourage voters to head to the polls on Election Day.

"We're trying to get more people out to vote, and we're calling it a coalition because while it's a nonpartisan race, people in the real world are making it partisan," Bejcek said. "So the people we invited are on both sides of the fence, but are like-minded with Terry and I."

The rally will take place at noon Saturday at Alex Cooper Park in Statesville, and run until 4 p.m. In the case of bad weather, the event will be moved to the Bentley Center.

Hot dogs will be served, Hoops for Christ/AAU, the Royal Heat Dance Team, and Leonard Devenport will be part of the entertainment, and Ms. Regal Elegance NC Queen of Queens 2021 Chariel Dye will serve as host.

Other candidates invited include mayoral candidates Joseph Glasgow and Michael Johnson, city council Ward 3 candidate Doris Allison, at-large candidates Bejcek, Kim Wasson, and Sharpe. All the candidates will be given a few minutes to address the public.

Sharpe said that he and Bejcek had met though the group Marked Men for Christ and developed their friendship. Like the two of them, they hope the fun and food they hope to bring the community together, not just any one political party or neighborhood.

"We're excited about having both Democrats and Republicans speakers that day," Sharpe said. "We're hoping that will show the public that at least Roger and I are willing to work with both parties to make sure the needs of citizens are met."

"This is for the city," Bejcek said.

For information, call 704-738-7077.

