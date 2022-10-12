Candidate Questionnaire: Renee Holland, Iredell County Register of Deeds

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark spoke to Renee Holland, who is running unopposed for Iredell County register of deeds, with a series of questions about her background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office

Renee L. Holland

Education: Graduate, North Iredell High School

Employment: Executive officer and clerk to the Board of Health, Iredell County Health Department

Government experience: I have worked in local government for the past nine years, experience of which I believe has equipped me with the skills and leadership qualities necessary to serve as the next register of deeds. In my current position, I have been involved with developing the budget, planning, organizing and leading various staff trainings as well as handling administrative tasks for the health director and the leadership team. I also have experience with vital records, safeguarding and protecting personal and private information, which is also a very essential duty of the register of deeds office. I strongly believe that my years of experience working in local government combined with these qualities are beneficial to managing and leading a successful department. I look forward to working with the current staff and serving the citizens of Iredell County as your next Register of Deeds.

Family, civic associations: First and foremost, I was born and raised in Iredell County. I am married to my husband, Doug, and together we have raised our two children, Ethan and Emily, on our fourth-generation family dairy farm in northern Iredell County. I am an active member at South River Baptist Church and am involved in various community volunteer programs as well.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Website: https://renee-holland.com, Facebook: Renee Holland for Register of Deeds

Why are you running for office?

I have worked in office management positions in the health care industry serving citizens in Harmony, Statesville and Mooresville for over 30 years and am passionate about helping and serving others. With that said, over the past two years working in public health, I have seen numerous changes set forth by the federal and state government that I haven’t completely agreed with. For these reasons, I realized that it is my desire and passion to be in a position where I can utilize my skills to continue serving and helping others. I also knew that I wanted to remain in local government where I could be a voice for the citizens of Iredell County. It is for these reasons that I decided to run for the office of register of deeds so that I can continue serving the citizens of Iredell County and be a voice for my community where I was born and raised.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges for your position over the next four years?

My biggest concern over the next few years serving as register of deeds is recruitment and retention of current employees. If elected, it is my goal to work with the staff to ensure that we are all trained and have the necessary resources and tools to perform our duties to the best of our abilities so that we can ensure each citizen’s personal and private information is protected while making customer service our number one priority.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I honestly don’t consider myself a politician but rather a public servant; therefore, I don’t see that my political views really have any influence on the position. In fact, the register of deeds election typically garners little attention, as most citizens don’t realize it is an elected position. However, the work done in the office is extremely important. I would like to add that the work of this office is governed by the N.C. statutes; therefore, I don’t feel that politics, in general, play a huge part in influencing this position.