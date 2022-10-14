Candidate Questionnaire: NC House of Representatives 95th District

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the NC House of Representatives 95th District seat with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Amanda Brown Kotis

Education: Undergraduate degree from UNC-Chapel Hill psychology and African Studies, Masters in Industrial Organizational Psychology from UNC-Charlotte, Dental Medical Degree From University of Kentucky, General Practice Residency Carolinas Medical Center Charlotte

Employment, government experience: Working in Federal Prison in Kentucky doing dental work

Why are you running for office?

I am passionate about the importance of having candidates with compassion for the reality of the reality each of our citizens face along with experience owning and operating a business within the challenges of our times. Serving with a passion for faith but an understanding of the importance of a commitment to respecting the separation of church and state.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges the General Assembly will tackle in the next four years?

Sustaining a healthy foundation of a thriving economy, excellence in education, and sustainable infrastructure while facing the pressures of growth in our county, dealing with the increase in the cost of living. Sustaining a rational logical healthy mindset for our culture in the face of propaganda and manipulative self-interests threatens our ability to integrate various mindsets and perspectives in local and state government.

With abortion legislation expected to be on the agenda, would you vote for or against an abortion ban or restriction?

I am not interested in the emotional and manipulative approach to discussing reproductive rights and or laws surrounding born and unborn children. Accountability and consequences for the males and females involved in reproduction will create a lower demand for abortion. No one wants an abortion and no one wants a system that only holds half the population accountable for born and unborn children. Are we willing to discuss the uncomfortable realities that surround equality in accountability for males and females when becoming pregnant by choice or not by choice. I am comfortable negotiating the difficult details around creating laws that separate church and state, respect the truths behind the implementation of reproductive regulation, and protect the rights of mothers and born and unborn children. No one wins when all we want is our argument to be right we all win when consequences support a reduction in the need to even have the argument.

What is your top budget priority?

Education, economic development, Medicaid expansion, climate change issues

What is a topic of legislation that doesn’t get enough attention, but the public should be concerned more with?

Family law, accountability for those in positions of power, getting rid of daylight savings time, and education reform that respects teachers but also respects the needs of families and working parents. Ensuring that states maintain power but work within the balance of being regulated by a federal system that keeps us united and powerful as one united states

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

Politics has become a dirty word and the “business of running for office” has undermined the integrity of the election process. I believe in the power of the people but recognize the threat of a mob. My life experience as a woman, a mom, a teacher, a business owner, a health care provider, and a woman of faith influence my approach to this position.

Rep. Grey Mills

Education: I graduated from Regent University School of Law in 1994. Prior to attending law school, I received my Social Science & Education degree from Appalachian State University in 1990. I graduated Mooresville Senior High School in 1984.

Employment: Currently I am employed at Randy Marion Automotive as a corporate officer/attorney. Prior to joining this family business, I practice law for twenty years, including serving as an assistant district attorney. Prior to becoming an attorney, I taught Government, Economics and U.S. History at South Iredell High School and coached JV soccer.

Government experience: I have served in the North Carolina House of Representatives for five years. I was first elected to the House in 2008, and again in 2010. I returned home to Mooresville following my first four years of service. With my family’s support I ran for the NC House again in 2020 and won. I am running for re-election to the House in 2022. In the House, I currently chair the House Elections Law Committee and the Ethics Committee. I am Vice-Chair of the Judiciary 1 Committee. Prior to seeking public office, I have been extremely active in Iredell politics, previously serving as a Republican Precinct Chair and Vice-Chair, Area Captain, and four years as Chairman of the Iredell County Republican Party. I am a graduate Fellow of the North Carolina Institute of Political Leadership.

Family, civic associations: My wife, Jennifer Marion Mills, and I have been married for over 25 years. We have three children, Alexandria, Grey III, and Grant. Alexandria is currently in her second year of law school at Wake Forest University School of Law. Grey III is a junior at Texas A&M University where he is an active member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. Grant is a junior in high school. We live in Mooresville. I served on the Iredell County Board of Elections for six years. In addition, I have served on the board of Cannon School, and I have served on several local charity boards.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: My website is www.greymillsnc.com. I can also be found on Instagram @greymills, Facebook, Grey Mills for North Carolina House, and Twitter @GreyMills1.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for three main reasons—to promote freedom, to protect the taxpayer, and to protect our rights, including our property rights and our Second Amendment rights.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges the General Assembly will tackle in the next four years?

Next year the General Assembly will have several pressing concerns, one of which will be working to help keep North Carolina’s economy strong and businesses healthy. Bad decisions made by Congress and the Biden administration have impacted businesses nationwide. However, decisions made by our Republican-controlled General Assembly have helped keep North Carolina’s economy strong. This summer, CNBC ranked our state #1 in its “economy” category. Our state was also strong in other categories, including “technology and innovation”, and “access to capital”. The decisions made by our legislature have resulted in many people seeking to move here or relocate their business here. Our economic growth and job growth is some of the strongest in the nation. The next General Assembly needs to do its part to keep North Carolina’s economy strong, and to make sure our state stays a great place to live, work, raise a family, and retire.

Another concern will be adequately funding core government services like education and transportation, while still protecting taxpayers. The Federal Government appropriated a great deal of one-time funds to all states during and shortly after the pandemic. We will not, and should not, rely on such federal funds to meet our growing state’s needs. Our state government should do what every North Carolina family must do, and that’s live within its means. The General Assembly has done an excellent job of this in the recent past, and it should strive to continue to do it in the future.

Lastly, as crime increases, another concern will be helping local prosecutors and police. During the last legislative session, the House passed several bills supporting local law enforcement through the loud cries of “defund the police” from the left. I am proud of this fact. I will continue to support state and local police.

With abortion legislation expected to be on the agenda, would you vote for or against an abortion ban or restriction?

Given the recent Supreme Court decision, I anticipate that several abortion bills will be filed in the next legislative session. These bills could range from a complete abortion ban to a partial ban or restriction, to no ban at all. It is impossible to predict what will be filed in the next session. What I can tell you is that I am pro-life. I will support a bill that saves lives.

What is your top budget priority?

My top budget priority is working to protect all taxpayers while ensuring the state government funds its core responsibilities, including education, transportation, and our courts, among others. Secondly, I will work with Iredell’s communities and local officials to help address needs that they have identified. Last session, the Iredell delegation did an excellent job working together. With the input of local leaders, Senator Sawyer, Representative McNeely, and I worked hard to help address budget needs across the county. Next year, if reelected, I will do the same. It is essential that the county’s next delegation works together to help all of Iredell County.

What is a topic of legislation that doesn’t get enough attention, but the public should be concerned more with?

Unfortunately, elder abuse is prevalent across America and North Carolina. Many laws have been passed to protect the elderly, including financial protections and physical abuse protections. Discovering such crimes can be difficult for law enforcement. It is essential that family members and neighbors do their part in staying involved with elderly family and elderly neighbors. People need to be their voice when necessary.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

The General Assembly is a very political place. Some may focus on what is politically right when casting votes or making decisions, but my focus has always been and will continue to be on taking care of people back home in Iredell County.