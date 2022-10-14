Candidate Questionnaire — NC House of Representatives -- 84th District

Name: Jeffrey C. McNeely

Education: West Iredell High School 1982; North Carolina State University 1986.

Employment: Owner — G&M Milling Co.

Goverment experience: Iredell County Planning Board 16 years; Iredell County commissioner three years; N.C. House three years.

Family, civic associations: Elder at New Sterling ARP; member of Fourth Creek Rotary Club.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: jeffmcneely.com, McNeely for NC House on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

Iredell County needs many things to help it prosper. I have proven, with the help of my fellow county legislators, to be able to bring back home our tax dollars for these much needed projects. I want to continue to work for you in Raleigh. I hope you want that, too.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges the General Assembly will tackle in the next four years?

Education, keeping taxes low and maintaining the freedoms that we have now.

With abortion legislation expected to be on the agenda, would you vote for or against an abortion ban or restriction?

I would like to see North Carolina become a state that values the life of the unborn.

What is your top budget priority?

Iredell County and North Carolina agriculture

What is a topic of legislation that doesn’t get enough attention, but the public should be concerned more with?

The health and mental care of our elderly population.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I’m a conservative Christian, and my politics are influenced by that. I vote according to my faith which, in my view, more consistently aligns with one party than the other.