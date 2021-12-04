Candidate filling for 2022 election begins Monday

Monday will mark the beginning of the 2022 election season in earnest as filing will begin at noon throughout the state, though several candidates have already announced they will be filing and have started campaigning.
The filing period for candidates ends Dec. 17, though a candidate's last day to withdraw from the election is Dec. 14.
The statewide primary will take place March 8, with any additional primaries on April 26 (for local and state races) or May 17 (for federal races). The general election takes place Nov. 8.
For state office, the North Carolina State Senate 37th District, N.C. House of Representatives 84th District, N.C. House of Representatives 89th District, and N.C. House of Representatives 95th District are up for grabs.
At the county level, three seats for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners will be contested, as well as four Iredell-Statesville Board of Education seats. The offices of the Clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, and the sheriff will also be on the ballot.
In municipal elections, Statesville and Mooresville will have seats up for grabs in the respective city's governing bodies. In Statesville, the office of mayor and five council seats are up for grabs while in Mooresville two ward seats will be contested.
The elections for the city of Statesville and Mooresville's wards were delayed until 2022 due to the 2020 census data taking longer than expected to compile. That data is used to divide districts on the local and state levels.
Many of the candidates are expected to be at the Iredell County Board of Elections on Monday for the local races, but those seeking statewide office will register with the State Board of Elections at Exposition Center on the N.C. State Fairgrounds, located at 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, N.C.
