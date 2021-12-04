Candidate filling for 2022 election begins Monday

Monday will mark the beginning of the 2022 election season in earnest as filing will begin at noon throughout the state, though several candidates have already announced they will be filing and have started campaigning.

The filing period for candidates ends Dec. 17, though a candidate's last day to withdraw from the election is Dec. 14.

The statewide primary will take place March 8, with any additional primaries on April 26 (for local and state races) or May 17 (for federal races). The general election takes place Nov. 8.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For state office, the North Carolina State Senate 37th District, N.C. House of Representatives 84th District, N.C. House of Representatives 89th District, and N.C. House of Representatives 95th District are up for grabs.

At the county level, three seats for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners will be contested, as well as four Iredell-Statesville Board of Education seats. The offices of the Clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, and the sheriff will also be on the ballot.