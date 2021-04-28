 Skip to main content
Camps, nature days planned at Allison Woods Outdoor Learning Center
Camps, nature days planned at Allison Woods Outdoor Learning Center

allison woods.jpg

Allison Woods Outdoor Learning Center will hold the Kids in the Castle Summer Camp on June 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The camp is for ages five to 10 and includes a mixture of nature, imagination and STEAM learning while bringing the medieval era to life.

Cost is $30 per child and registration is now open.

The center is also hosting Camp Alliwood Nature Days, June 7, 9, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30. The nature days will also be held July 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30 as well as Aug. 2, 4 and 6. The cost is $10 per child per day and programs are held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A Lil Explorers Camp will be held June 14-18.

For more information or for registration, call 704-873-5976 or www.allisonwoodsoutdoorlearningcenter.com.

