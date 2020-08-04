Campbell: Recent investigations different from past large-scale roundups

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell described several people arrested recently as drug dealers, as well as two who are being sought.
Keenan Wade Hildbrand, 26, of Hiram Road, Mooresville, Dorothy Renee Sells, 26, of West Front Street, Statesville, Matthew Perry Snyder, 37, of Douglas Alley, Statesville, and Randall Clyde Mitchell Jr., 34, of Gaither Park Drive, Harmony were all recently charged.
The sheriff’s office is looking for two women. Christina Marie Reed, 40, of Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville and Jami Dawn Ostrander, 44, of Doubletree Drive, Statesville, are being sought, Campbell said.
Hildbrand was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule III and sell/deliver Schedule III. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.His criminal history includes felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and several driving related charges.
Sells, who has a criminal history of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving related charges, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II. Her bond was set at $3,000 by a magistrate.
Snyder was arrested on felony charges of possession of a counterfeit controlled substance and sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $20,000. His criminal history includes felony possession of methamphetamine and felony obtaining property by false pretense as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, shoplifting by concealment, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and assault on a government official.
Mitchell was charged with sell/deliver Schedule III and he was ordered held without bond. His criminal history includes felony larceny of a firearm, second-degree burglary, multiple counts of felony breaking and entering, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, sell/deliver Schedule II and conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule III and misdemeanor charges of possession of stolen goods, breaking or entering, possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer and possession of stolen goods.
Reed is facing charges of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II. Her criminal history includes second-degree murder and misdemeanor charges of food or nutritional fraud, second-degree trespass, possession of Schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI and driving while license is revoked.
Ostrander is wanted on a charge of felony trafficking Schedule II. She has a criminal history of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving-related charges.
Campbell said COVID-19 is impacting the normal large-scale narcotics arrests or roundups and means the office is doing things differently. Instead of arresting large numbers of individuals in one or two days, he said, they are making arrests over a longer period of time.
“By targeting these drug dealers who have actually participated in the sale of narcotics, we have been able to keep the crime rate low and made Iredell County not profitable and unfriendly place for drug dealers,” he said.
Campbell stressed that these arrests are targeting drug dealers. “These people are drug dealers. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office will remain constant in our efforts to go after drug dealers. If you are addicted to drugs, let us know, and we will assist you in getting the help you want and need to get off these substances, however selling illegal drugs to support a habit cannot be tolerated. There are currently investigations ongoing based on information from our community partners and other various sources,” he said.
