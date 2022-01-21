Campaigns and coffee: Summers, Purcell working to woo voters

He said he knows there are limits to what the mayor of the city can do, but that “government doesn’t have all the answers, but it should have standards.”

“I want to take Statesville to the next place, take it in a new direction,” Summers said. “All the promise of what it could be, its potential.”

Those messages from both candidates were mostly heard by supporters and friends at the coffee shop, but the goal is to make sure when people fill out their ballot, their supporters and their message have been heard by enough people to make them one of the area’s leaders going beyond 2022.

As for the exact day of elections, that could end up changing. As of right now, the primary and municipal elections are scheduled for May 17. However, with redistricting lawsuits pending in court, the state legislature has considered moving all of those races to June 7 to give time for the cases and potential changes to election maps to take place. Originally, the primary and municipal elections would have taken place on March 8.

Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said her office is still planning for May 17 as Election Day, but is flexible as the date of the election may change.

