Calvary Chapel Lake Norman honors law enforcement officers, families with luncheon

Every year around Thanksgiving, Calvary Chapel Lake Norman in Statesville takes a day to honor local law enforcement officers and their families by providing an appreciation luncheon.

The congregation comes together and organizes this event with each person using their gifts and talents to make it a welcoming and refreshing time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many family members volunteered to decorate, greet, and serve food, while others baked to provide a variety of homemade desserts. Some gave of their time by creating small gifts for the officers to take home, while others purchased gift cards and presents for a free raffle give away. One officer even won a $700 gift card to Academy Sports.

“It is a blessing to be able to show our officers how much we honor them. They keep our community safe so that we can come here each Sunday with our families and freely worship,” said Toni Schell.

Ironically, Pastor Mike Burner, who before coming to Christ created lots of problems for officers, is delighted to be a blessing to them now. “We know the tough job that these officers have and we pray for them often. We want them to know that we’re here for them and are available to encourage them whenever they need it,” he stated.

Calvary Chapel will continue to offer this event annually with the hopes that officers can be refreshed, uplifted and encouraged as they do one of the toughest jobs in the world.