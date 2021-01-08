 Skip to main content
Callum Jordan was first baby of 2021 born in Iredell County
Callum Jordan was first baby of 2021 born in Iredell County

  • Updated
010921-srl-news-baby-p1.JPG

Adam and Alexa Jordan are shown with their new baby, Callum Wesley. At left, is Erica Welch, CNM, who was their midwife.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The first baby of 2021 in Iredell County arrived at 3:33 a.m. Jan 1.

Adam and Alexa Jordan welcomed their second child, Callum Jordan, at Natural Beginnings Birth and Wellness Center.

The Jordans' older child is Adaline, who is 2-years-old.

Erica Welch, CNM, was the midwife.

