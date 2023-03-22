With the community still reeling from a shooting that killed one person and wounded another, the topic of violence dominated the public comment period of the Statesville City Council meeting on Monday.

As the meeting was called to order, Mayor Costi Kutteh reminded those gathered about the crime the week before where a 19-year-old man, Zion Wilder, was killed and a 15-year-old was wounded. The 19-year-old was the grandnephew of Pastor Oliver Wilder, who the mayor invited to give the invocation. The 15-year-old was a grandnephew of councilwoman Doris Allison.

“I’ve said it 100 times since I’ve been mayor, enough is enough. You all have said it, we’ve all said it, it’s not making a bit of difference,” Kutteh said. “We have to rally together to stop this kind of behavior.”

Wilder prayed that people would be able together as a community and find a solution.

During the public comment period, Lisa Wilder, grandmother of Zion, spoke while photos of him were held behind her.

“I stand here this evening, broken and angry. Zion Wilder was my grandson. On Wednesday, his life was taken at his aunt’s house. I’m angry because I’ve watched over the 13 years I’ve lived here in Statesville, I’ve grieved over many, many kids being killed. I watch as soon as that murder happens, the police presence is heavy for about two days, then nothing,” Wilder said. “This time it’s personal. This is my baby and he did not deserve that. Zion was a good kid.”

She wanted to know if efforts like placing cameras in the neighborhoods work because she said the same drug houses, the same drug users, and the same gangs are in the same spots. She said police are doing their jobs but there needs to be more of them. She said her grandchildren are afraid to play outside.

Iredell-Statesville Schools’ Marlene Scott spoke about how the city supports students through a number of less-traditional ways, including feeding them and washing clothes at school and providing hygiene products. She asked for city support and funding.

“There is a lot of work we put into Iredell-Statesville Schools to teach the whole child, not just reading, math, social studies, and the like, but to make sure environmentally, socially, emotionally and physically they are able to be reached,” Scott said.

Scott and Superintendent Jeff James both said the school system gave its condolences to the Wilder family and that they support students during traumatic moments like the killings in the community.

“We consider them our kids. They might not be birthed by us, but they’re our kids. We pride ourselves in taking care of each and every one of them. What happened Wednesday night was a failure for the community, the school system included, you guys included. It takes a village to raise these children,” James said.

He said the school system can support after-school programs like the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont by bussing students there. He said the school system offers counseling and other services, but that they only have students 17% of the day.

“The other 83% matters a whole lot,” James said.

Statesville NAACP president Todd Scott said that there was to be an action plan in place as the city has had meetings after tragedies like this, but nothing seems to happen. He said that he’ll be focusing on children that are doing well and keeping them safe.

“We need to love them and keep our arms around them because we don’t know if they’re coming home or not,” Todd Scott said.

He said that the approach the city and others take has to be reconsidered, too. He said the kids he talks to often don’t want to see police at some of these meetings after tragedies, and they avoid them.

Todd Scott said parents need to also be involved and know what’s going on in their lives.

“We need to do better as parents. If you don’t know what is in your kid’s room, something’s wrong. If you ain’t checked it, something’s wrong. That’s my opinion. You need to know what’s going on in your kid’s room. If you’re scared of them, call someone that ain’t scared of them. They should not have gun and be out doing what they’re doing,” Todd Scott said.

Geron White said he didn’t have anything to add to what had been said, but announced the annual Stop the Violence Cookout on Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.

Vivian Williams asked for a swimming pool more on the southside, suggesting near the former Morningside Academy. She also advocated for council members to communicate better with their wards.

Janna Sells with Iredell-Statesville Schools spoke, asking for more support from the city for more help for students throughout the community so that they are safe when they leave school.

Shanika Turner of Aftershock Youth Empowerment spoke to the trauma students at Third Creek Middle face of a regular basis.

“When you have students that it’s more foreseeable that death is going to come than their dreams. When you have teachers that have to step out of the classroom when they hear one of their past students has passed away. That teacher literally had to walk to the bathroom, wipe their face, and go back to her class,” Turner said.

She said Aftershock hopes to allow students the space to let out some of those stories of trauma and advocate for them. She said members of the community are needed to listen to these students.

Micah Phelps spoke about his previous request for more lights in Statesville’s southern side, as well as the children. He asked for the Statesville police to change their approach to earn respect and trust from the community.

Tyrone Phifer spoke about Marked Men For Christ’s efforts to reach out to the community and the need for more resources for the community.

Travis Campbell of Village Intervention Partnership spoke on the relation of gang activity to some of these shootings that have taken place in Statesville.

“If the community is crying out for help, if the schools are crying out for help, then what will be done by council and the people that run this town to resolve the issue?” Campbell said.

Christy Allen spoke about how she and Marnie Hart’s Zen Homes and Acquisitions have taken vacant homes, including one she said was a drug house, and remodeled them and now have a tax-paying resident in there.

“We have so many houses vacant in this city not secured with boards on the windows. Do you not think drug activity, prostitution, and God knows what else is going on in these homes, and no one is securing these homes? Where is the responsibility of these homeowners?”

She said the city and others need to put resources and money into the community to invest in its future.

Betty Quintero said she wants to city to improve, noting she often talks to people who want to come back to Statesville but are concerned with the violence. She said pride in the community and those that came before them was part of that.

Public comment wasn’t limited to strictly direct questions about how the city handles violence.

Lisa Mozer came to speak once again to protect and preserve properties in the Green Street and Garfield Street area, which was on the budget on Monday. She thanked the city for putting it on the agenda and begin to move forward in what she hopes is the beginning of preserving history, particularly Black history, in Statesville. She said while the dispute has never been to whether the area contained historic landmarks, what the city does in response to that is what concerns her.

“Where we are differing is our energy and our effort to bring the type of millions that you will see go to other historic landmarks,” Mozer said.

Natasha Lowe said the Oakwood and Belmont cemeteries are filling up, and asked the council whether it was time to entertain the question of when Statesville would create a new one.