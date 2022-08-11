Calling all young entrepreneurs: Third annual Kids Biz Expo set for Aug. 26

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce has planned its third annual Kids Biz Expo for 5 p.m. Aug. 26.

The expo will be held at the Broad Street Methodist Church park at 315 W. Broad St., Statesville, which is next to the Piedmont Healthcare Friday After 5 Concert scheduled on the same day. Set-up will be at 4 p.m. that day.

The Kids Biz Expo is designed for school-age children from kindergarten through high school and provides an opportunity to set up a booth or table with a product they feel passionate about. In previous years, young entrepreneurs have offered everything from lemonade to baked goods, photography, jewelry, walking sticks and other handmade items.

Not only is this a showcase for children, but an opportunity to understand the elements of owning a business. The young business entrepreneurs will learn and use real-life skills such as math, communication and creative thinking.

Development and marketing of their product or service will have an impact on their sales at the event and offer insight into what it takes to own a business.

Awards will be given for most original business idea, most creative presentation, and highest business potential.

To sign up for the event, visit the chamber's website at statesvillechamber.org/svl-kids-expo.

For information, call 704-873-2892.