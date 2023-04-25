A benefit cake auction has been planned for retired N.C. State Trooper Tim Tarleton. For 30 years, Tarleton patrolled the highways of the state, mostly in Alexander County.

Recently, Tarleton was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma and he spent approximately 30 days at Duke University Medical Center.

He came home a couple of weeks ago, but after a minor setback, he was transported back to Duke for further treatment.

In an effort to assist Tarleton and his wife Linda with medical expenses, a benefit cake auction has been planned in May. Donations of baked goods including cakes, pies, cookies, brownies and all kinds of desserts are being accepted. All donations should be brought to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on May 12 between noon and 1:30. p.m.

Bidding for the baked goods will begin at 3 p.m. on May 12. Baked goods must be picked up by May 13 between 10 a.m. and noon in front of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

If you would like to help with this cause and give back to one of Alexander County’s residents who has given so much to the county, call 828-661-8440 before May 1. Include the kind of dessert you are planning to provide.

If you would like to make a monetary contribution, you can make your checks payable to the Tim Tarleton Fund and you can take it to First Community Bank in Taylorsville, ATT: Kendra Dyson.

If you make a donation to at the cake auction, checks must be made out to the Tim Tarleton Fund.