Cabe, West advance in Mooresville Board of Commissioners race

Cabe said he believes with the field narrowed to two, he can overcome the distance between West and himself.

"I believe there is a very small gap to close, due to a third person on the ballot for the primary. The truth is fifty-six percent voted for him and forty-four percent did not," Cabe said. "I'm confident that small gap will disappear on November 2nd with higher voter turnout. I'm also confident the citizens of our town will make the best choice."

For Leach, who finds himself on the outside looking in, he said it has been a learning process for him in positive and negative ways. He was surprised with how some voters had acted in regards to how they engaged with him, or choose not to, but that with everyone, he hopes to listen to the community's concerns as a whole moving forward as he stays active in the community and perhaps runs for office again.