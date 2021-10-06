Cabe, West advance in Mooresville Board of Commissioners race

The unofficial results of the primary for the at-large seat of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners are in, with incumbent Gary West and challenger Mike Cabe advancing to the November election.
Gary West received 375 votes (56.14%) while Mike Cabe had 195 (29.19%) voters choose him on their ballots. Lox Leach came in third with 98 (14.67%) votes. The results will be made official Tuesday after canvassing, Susie Jordan, of the Iredell County Board of Elections, said.
West was originally elected to the seat in 2017 with 46.79% of the 904 votes cast.
While it was the only race in Iredell County on Tuesday, the November election will have a longer ballot, as the municipalities of Mooresville, Troutman, Harmony, Love Valley, Davidson, and those who reside in the Mooresville Graded School District will have their respective general election contests.
The candidates can quickly take stock before looking ahead to what's next for them.
"The turnout was low but not entirely unexpected as there was only one race in the primary. I am very appreciative of the support I did receive from the citizens of Mooresville that I currently serve," West said. "I will now turn my attention to the general election on Nov. 2. Congratulations to Mr. Cabe for advancing to the general election, and I wish Mr. Leach the best in his future endeavors."
Cabe said he believes with the field narrowed to two, he can overcome the distance between West and himself.
"I believe there is a very small gap to close, due to a third person on the ballot for the primary. The truth is fifty-six percent voted for him and forty-four percent did not," Cabe said. "I'm confident that small gap will disappear on November 2nd with higher voter turnout. I'm also confident the citizens of our town will make the best choice."
For Leach, who finds himself on the outside looking in, he said it has been a learning process for him in positive and negative ways. He was surprised with how some voters had acted in regards to how they engaged with him, or choose not to, but that with everyone, he hopes to listen to the community's concerns as a whole moving forward as he stays active in the community and perhaps runs for office again.
"I really gained a lot from some of the conversations with the citizens of Mooresville and some of the relationships that have been established. I know that will continue to better help me help this community’s change in a more inclusive positive direction," Leach said. "I personally know there’s always room for improvement and will continue to keep a positive mental attitude while continuing to be a help to everyone I come in contact with. I will continue to live righteously and be obedient to God's will and purpose for my life."
November election
Voters can head to the polls for Election Day on Nov. 2 in Iredell County, but with the exception of Love Valley, which doesn't allow absentee by mail or one-stop/early voting, there are other options for casting votes. Registration for these elections ends Oct. 8., but voters are allowed to register for one-stop/early voting on the same day. The voter must present proof of current residence, which includes any one of the following documents: N.C. driver’s license (unexpired), N.C. identification card (unexpired), utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or stub, or any other government document.
One-stop/early voting begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 14 and the last day for absentee voting is Oct. 26. One-stop voting ends on Oct. 30.
The Iredell County Board of Election, 203 Stockton St., Statesville, is open for voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29.
Election Day takes place Nov. 2, starting at 6:30 a.m. and continuing until 7:30 p.m. On Election Day, voters must vote at their assigned polling place, which are:
Coddle Creek 1 — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville.
Coddle Creek 2 — Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St. Mooresville.
Coddle Creek 3-1 — War Memorial Building, 220 N. Maple St. Mooresville.
Coddle Creek 4-1 — St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville.
Davidson 1A-1 — Rocky Mount UM Church, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville.
Davidson 1B-1 — Peninsula Baptist Church, 687 Brawley School Road, Mooresville.
Davidson 2A-1 — Williamson Chapel Church, 589 Brawley School Road, Mooresville.
Davidson 2B-1 — Former Mount Mourne IB School, 1431 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville.
Fallstown — Troutman Baptist Church, 305 Perry Road, Troutman.
New Hope — Love Valley Chapel, 239 Mitchell Trail, Statesville.
Turnersburg — Harmony American Legion, 3085 Harmony Highway, Harmony.
For information, including checking voter registration, printing absentee ballots, and finding your polling location, visit the Iredell County Board of Elections website at co.iredell.nc.us/162/elections. The board can be reached by phone at 704-878-3140.
