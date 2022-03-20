C.W. Beam's letter told about the 'good old days'

Originally written by a Mr. C.W. Beam of Kannapolis, the following letter was printed in The Landmark in March 1936 and then again in the Statesville Daily Record in January 1950.

Now here it is in the Record & Landmark for the first time. I have added some comments, in italics.

Can you remember back to around 1880? Do you recall that little log house or hut, with one room, one door, a log cut out by the fireplace — for a window, the peep-hole, the old wooden chimney that had a pole to keep it from falling down, and the branch, a half-mile down the hill? Now, this was home to many of us then.

(Apparently, Mr. Beam did not know that some chimneys, made of wood and slathered on the inside with clay, rather than being built of stone or brick, were deliberately constructed to lean away from the building. If the chimney caught fire, someone knocked out the supporting pole and the cabin might not burn down.)

About 1880, the stock law was passed in Iredell County. Up until then, all cattle, hogs, sheep and some horses were roaming over the large woodlands. All farms had to be protected by rail fences that took some muscle power to build.

Cows brought $10 to $20, pigs sold for 50 cents, and sometimes a pig was sold for an ear of corn for good luck. In those days wheat sold for $1, but the problem was: Where and how to get the dollar? Cotton grew in the backyard to make the family clothing.

We boys in our family had one pair of britches each. One cold morning, I burnt mine up trying to warm them to put them on. Then Mother made another pair out of a flour sack. The sack was covered with red mud, and I had to go to bed and wait until it was washed and dried out, before I could wear the pants.

There were witches in the country, riding their brooms, milking cows by tricks; or so many people thought.

Do you remember or have you ever heard of corn dodger? They were corn pones shaped by hand, and placed side by side on a greased skillet.

(Do you recall John Wayne in the movie, “True Grit,” speaking of having a saddlebag full of “corn dodgers” for trail food?)

Do you know what “snits” are? Dried fruit with the peeling on made snits, and good they were, too. Gravy was “sop,” and coffee was “headache pills.”

Schools

The little log school house stood on the hill. About 18 by 20 feet in size, there was one log out at the back to let in the air. There was one door; and the absent hook hung on a nail, where we were marked when not present. A one-man, one-teacher school; a one-book school: the “Blue Back Speller,” the old slab benches, the dunce stool and the rod.

Those teachers were men of the community and they had the welfare of the children at heart. Among our best teachers were William Kerr, father of three A.R.P. preachers, the Rev. G.L. Kerr of Bessemer City; W.O. Benton and Burt Harwell, father of O.O. Harwell of Statesville. All have gone to their reward; peace to their ashes.

Churches

At Bell’s Cross Roads, one of the earliest Methodist Episcopal churches stood. The present one is the third or fourth on the site. An old camping ground next was located there, also one at Harmony. One of the first Lutheran meeting houses was at St. Michael’s near Troutman, and the A.R.P. church was located two miles west of Troutman. The Doolie Baptist Church was erected about 1880.

Post offices were at Statesville, Mooresville, Troutman and Shepherds and there was a star line by horseback on Tuesday and Friday to Doolie, Mayhew, Long Ford and Rock Cut.

Letters were rare things in our family. One from Uncle John and Aunt Nancy once or twice a year, usually at Christmas or on a visit of the stork.

Then we had court, not courts, once a year in the summer. Lots of folks attended just to see and be seen. Lots of horse traders could be found in the back lots with their jugs, dogs, calves, shoats: most anything.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”