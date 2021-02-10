C.R. Onsrud Inc. recognized with Governor's Export Award

A family-owned company in Iredell County received recognition from Gov. Roy Cooper.

C.R. Onsrud Inc. was one of the winners of the 2020 Governor’s Export Awards.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Onsrud was named one of the Top Small Business Exporters.

The company produces customized CNC routers, high-speed cutting machines tailor-made to a manufacturer’s specific needs. The family-owned company is more than 100 years old and serves diverse industries ranging from furniture making to aerospace and automotive and has exported to Canadian, Mexican and European markets.

“These diverse companies raise the profile of North Carolina-made products around the world, promoting excellence in goods and services made possible by the exceptional workforce in our state. Today, we honor these companies for the way their exports promote the North Carolina economy, their grit during tough economic times and the more than 412,000 jobs they support statewide,” said Cooper.

Each of the manufacturers recognized has turned to the state for help increasing its international sales. These free services are delivered through the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, which selects award winners from the more than 600 companies its international trade team supports each year.