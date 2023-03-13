Nine states and Washington, D.C., will be represented as more than 740 attendees descend on Statesville this week for the 2023 N.C. Main Street Conference at the Statesville Civic Center through Thursday.

While many of those will take advantage of Statesville’s central location in the state, local hotels are reporting more than 400 people staying overnight for a minimum of two nights, with 250 attendees beginning their stay on Monday night, according to Cindy Sutton, the executive director for the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“With a normal occupancy rate of over 56%, our hotels are reporting being sold out for Tuesday and Wednesday nights. This is the largest conference that Statesville, N.C., has played host to and thanks to the hard work by the teams at Downtown Statesville Development, Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau, Statesville Chamber of Commerce and the City of Statesville, we are ready to put our best foot forward and be ambassadors to showcase our amazing city as a destination,” Sutton said.

Sutton said the number of attendees almost doubled since the last time Statesville hosted in 2009, as roughly 400 people took part then.

The hope is for a small economic stimulus and those at the conference will shop and eat in downtown Statesville and beyond.

Sutton said the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau continues to look to bring similar weeklong conferences to Statesville.

For the 2023 N.C. Main Street Conference, it is the Year of the Trail in North Carolina as it celebrates North Carolina towns and cities that are creating walkable/bikeable downtown districts that connect businesses, neighborhoods, and city, county and state trail systems and that encourage residents and visitors to trek on down to Main Street, according to its website.

North Carolina Main Street communities have seen more than $4.5 billion in investment since the inception of the program in 1980, and more than $439.9 million in investment in fiscal year 2021-22. Since becoming a Main Street community in 1982, downtown Statesville has achieved more than $123.38 million in public and private investment, according to its website.

Keynote speakers for the conference include Brent Leggs, the executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund and senior vice president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation; Brandi Horton, the vice president of communications for the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy; and Phil Eich, founder of Storyville.