'Busy bees' of Iredell County Extension and Community Association help community, each other

Among the other things that happen at an Iredell County Extension and Community Association meeting, there is often the sharing of a short story. This time it was Charlene Overcash sharing a story she had seen recently about a handful of bees stuck in honey after it was harvested.

While the farmer’s daughter prompted him to set the honey outside, he believed their fate was sealed. However, in a few days, thanks to help from other bees, they were rescued and returned to the hive to continue their work of making more honey.

“There’s something amazing about that, an inspiration,” Judy Athey said. She is the Extension and Community Association’s president.

That fighting spirit, and help from other bees, is what made the difference.

“Will I fight to make each day a triumph, or accept my fate and wait and die?” Overcash said.

It was fitting too that one of the door prices included a mug that said “Bee Kind” which Athey said was unplanned, but perfect considering the shared story and thought of the day.

“Friendship and what we do to make it stick together makes me proud to be your president,” Athey said earlier in the meeting. “We are like little bees, and we can help others all the time.”

Helping each other, like those bees, and the community is the mission of the ECA these days. Whether selling goods or raising money, the group hopes to help out those in Iredell County who could use a helping hand.

That’s why the 37-member organization honored Joyce Trivette of its Clarksbury club, for her $1,709 in donations and volunteer hours, and Overcash for her $1,260 in donations to various causes.

Athey said last year made it harder for the group’s members to donate as much time to causes, but she was still proud that they accomplished despite the challenges.

According to their records, ECA members volunteered more than 500 hours of work and donated a total of $4,173 to local charities, schools and people in need.

The meeting also took time to recognize the craftwork of several members, as well as an informative presentation from Judy Porter and Crystal Cline of Iredell Health. The two spoke on how to prevent yourself from ending up in the hospital through healthy habits, as well as how to plan for when the inevitable emergencies arrive.

The group ended the meeting with lunch and time enjoying each other’s company as it looks forward to what it will do to keep busy throughout the year.

“People need to know when they’re older, retired, don’t have anything to do, they should reach out and contact our club because we help a lot of people,” Athey said. “We’re busy bees.”

