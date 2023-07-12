The Empire Development Group broke ground Tuesday on what developers say will be an industrial park that fits in well with the community in Troutman.

“The town council of Troutman has the very difficult job of finding a balance between growth and maintaining the small-town appeal that makes Troutman so appealing,” Sam Barnett said.

Barnett is the real estate broker that worked with Empire.

“During the process of rezoning,” he said,” they took time to ask detailed questions to really understand this project and really make sure it would be an asset to the town of Troutman and its citizens.

“They gave us helpful feedback to help us fine-tune our plans with this project. We are thrilled that they shared in our vision, and appreciate their service to the community.”

Representatives from the town, county, and other businesses were on hand as the 45-acre Class A industrial park planted the shovels in the dirt.

Iredell County Board of Commissioners Chair Melissa Neader said one of the things that impressed her with the project was that the landscaping wouldn’t be the typical small trees in most industrial parks, but more mature ones that will help the property blend in well with the outskirts of the town.

“These are the pieces of what makes success to citizens. They can drive by and not cringe. They can drive by and say, ‘Have you seen that business? That looks great’ That’s what we’re excited about.”

Peter Casatelli, co-founder of Dalacasa Landscaping along with Tony D’Alesandro, said the site would be one of the Empire Building Group’s cornerstone properties.

“It should be something that anybody who is a member of Iredell County should be proud of to look at and drive through,” Casatelli said.

The three developers, Butch Bouwens, Casatelli, and D’Alessandro, are Iredell County residents. That is something that Troutman Town Manager Ron Wyatt was proud of but also part of why the planned park will fit in well with its neighbors.

Barnett said the plan is for the approximately eight buildings in the park to house motorsports, distribution, manufacturing, and other companies. Barnett said it wouldn’t take long to sell out the park’s inventory.

“Industrial real estate inventory is very limited in our area. North Fork will provide some relief to companies that have been struggling to find flex/warehouse space to buy or lease. We have several lot reservations already and anticipate the buildings to sell out quickly,” Barnett said.