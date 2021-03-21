Business owners' issues go beyond 'mom and pop' label

Coordinate your business assets with your investment portfolio. Like most business owners, you may have a great deal of your personal wealth tied up in your business. And, as the past year has certainly shown, this can be risky. Consequently, you’ll need to weigh this risk factor when deciding on investing in your retirement plan or in other investment accounts. This doesn’t mean you should try to avoid all risk only by pursuing the most conservative vehicles — which would be counterproductive to achieving enough growth to meet your retirement income goals — but you will need to pay close attention to your investment mix to ensure it provides you with an appropriate balance to what you’ve invested in your business.

Develop a transition strategy. How will you make the transition from business owner to the next phase of your life? Will you sell the business outright? Will you gradually transfer it to a family member? If so, what mechanism will you use? It’ a good idea to have these types of plans in place well before you need to enact them, so you may want to consult with your financial, legal and tax advisors soon.

A “Mom and Pop” business may sound quaint and carefree — but, as you know, running a business of any size can be an all-consuming endeavor and always involves significant financial concerns. Get the help you need to meet these challenges.

Provided by James Shoobridge, financial advisor with Edward Jones. He can be reached at 704-873-1857 or at 1837 E. Broad St., Suite B, Statesville. https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/james-shoobridge James Shoobridge’s financial column is published every other Sunday in the Record & Landmark.